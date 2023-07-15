Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight contender Dan Hooker pulled off an incredible win over Jalin Turner last weekend at UFC 290 in Las Vegas, but “Hangman” was left with gnarly stitches after suffering a broken wrist during the action.

Hooker was a betting underdog for his main card matchup with Turner last Saturday on ESPN+ PPV, but that didn’t stop the UFC veteran from turning up for International Fight Week. After losing the first round and majority of the second, Hooker came alive and started to wilt Turner with his pressure and overwhelming offense.

While Hooker eventually walked away with a split-decision win he was left with multiple injuries. Not only did Hooker suffer a cracked orbital, but “Hangman” also broke his wrist. The x-ray was pretty gnarly (see it HERE). The injury eventually sent Hooker into surgery and it left the New Zealand fighter with some pretty insane stitchwork.

Hooker shared a photo on Friday after receiving surgery on his broken wrist. Check it out below:

Hooker, 33, didn’t seem to show signs of a broken wrist while going 15 minutes with Turner at UFC 290. It’s a testament to his legendary toughness and proof that Hooker is willing to do just about anything to regain momentum at 155 pounds. His decision win over Turner was his second in a row in a crowded lightweight division and a performance that should land Hooker a shot at the top 10 his next time out (barring any setbacks from this gruesome injury).

