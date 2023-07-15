Welcome to Midnight Mania!

Nate Diaz is well into his preparation for Jake Paul, as the two are set to throw down in a 10-round boxing match on August 5, 2023. Recently, a video leaked of Diaz’s sparring performance, and that clip can be seen above.

There are a couple important caveats to consider, however. For one, the caption is simply wrong and has been falsely reported several times already. Olympic boxer Esquiva Falcao is indeed part of the Diaz training camp, but that’s not him in the ring. Several viewers online believe Falcao is the one recording, who admits in Portuguese that Diaz’s partner is inexperienced in the ring.

Reactions to the clip were rather mixed. Some Diaz fans were encouraged by the forward pressure and activity of Diaz, believing that this could trouble Paul late in the fight. However, many others were critical. One reply labeled Diaz “slow as molasses in winter,” while another wrote that Diaz’s punches were “looking very slappy.”

Do you feel more or less optimistic about the UFC veteran’s chances after this footage?

Insomnia

A respectful interaction between two Light Heavyweight champions on the mend.

Thanks Champ!!! We will have our dance for sure!!! Hold things down in the mean time and can’t wait to see you across the octagon from me!!! https://t.co/ar2Q36h26K — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) July 14, 2023

Dan Hooker has a gnarly new scar to add to his collection.

I’ll be curious if we ever get a more exact number for Francis Ngannou’s payout. Safe to say, it’s not small, and sponsors are an important consideration as well.

Francis got 8 figures. Not $8 million. Get it right. — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) July 14, 2023

Bonus drama from the UFC weigh-ins today.

A very fun, very interesting bout is officially booked at 125-pounds. There should be some fun scrambles!

DONE DEAL



Your first fight for #UFC294 in Abu Dhabi, UAE is official. Fan favorite Tim Elliott (#10) takes on undefeated top prospect Muhammad Mokaev (#11) at flyweight on October 21st in the Etihad Arena. pic.twitter.com/TOYLoLLO90 — Marcel Dorff (@BigMarcel24) July 14, 2023

I would feel bad for this young man if it wasn’t such a rad suplex.

By my estimations, we are now in Year 10 of Dan Hardy talking about a combat sports comeback.

Slips, rips, and KO clips

If using the guillotine/front head lock as takedown defense, it’s important to get your hips back/down for the following reason.

Crazy slam by Ali Maltsagov before eventually sinking in the choke in R1 #ACAYE38 pic.twitter.com/W9xBggawaL — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) July 14, 2023

More watchable than Power Slap.

I don’t know what happened here either, but the roll to enter the leg entanglement immediately after getting rocked was SWEET!

Wow. Magomed Sulumov submits (?) Akhmed Aliev in R1 to claim the Fight Nights LW title.



Not sure if that's a submission or freak injury, but the knee was badly injured. Aliev was stretchered out. #AMCFightNights121 pic.twitter.com/MWfJhGGeLM — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) July 14, 2023

Random Land

A new technique sure to dominate the MMA world.

Midnight Music: A request/submission!

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.