Knockout! Watch Jack Della Maddalena wreck shop in UFC Vegas 77 fight video preview

Surging welterweight prospect Jack Della Maddalena collides with short-notice replacement Bassil Hafez in the UFC Vegas 77 co-main event on ESPN and ESPN+ TONIGHT (July 15, 2023) at APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. Hafez takes over for not one, but two UFC 290 combatants who never made it to the cage. Will “Badre” join the list of victims from the power-punching Aussie?

“I think everyone who said they were into fighting (me) all had fights locked in,” Della Maddalena said during the UFC Vegas 77 media day. “It was never really an option of those guys. If I had the choice, I’d probably have picked the highest ranked guy I could’ve. But beggars can’t be choosers and I just took what I could. If you want to fight, let’s do it. If you want to fight down the line, let me fight and then we’ll figure it out. But I want to fight someone legit in Australia.”

UFC 293 takes place this September in Sydney.

