Kingpyn Boxing: AnEsonGib vs Jarvis results, live stream coverage

Coming to you live from Dublin, Ireland, the 3Arena is host to tonight’s (Saturday, July 15th, 2023) iteration of influencer boxing. We’ve got YouTube boxers AnEsonGib (Ali Loui Al-Fakri) and Jarvis Khattri in the main event of tonight, the semi-finals of their tournament. The winner of that will take on the other men’s semi-finalists, “King” Kenny Ojuederie and Whindersson Nunes. In the other tournament, the women’s finals will also be decided when Emily Brooke faces Jully Poca and her sister Elle takes on 6ar6ie6 (for those unaware, the “6’s” are silent).

Also of note, former Floyd Mayweather opponent, Aaron Chalmers, will be in action against Connor McGregor teammate, Kiefer Crosbie.

Kingpyn will be shown exclusively live on DAZN, with the main broadcast commencing at 7pm local in the UK (2PM EDT/11AMPDT) on the streaming service.

And to give equal time to the other main social media platform, here are the men’s weigh-in pictures:

Male Semi-Finals ✅⚖️



Whindersson Nunes - 168lbs ✅

King Kenny - 169.5lbs ✅

Aneson Gib - 167.5lbs ✅

Jarvis - 166.5lbs ✅#KingpynSF | SATURDAY | 3Arena, Dublin | Live on DAZN. Click the link in our bio to sign up pic.twitter.com/VQpe9IJ27j — KINGPYN BOXING (@kingpynboxing) July 14, 2023

Kingpyn Boxing: AnEsonGib vs Jarvis Quick Results

170 lbs. AnEsonGib vs Jarvis Khattri

170 lbs. Whindersson Nunes vs King Kenny

140 lbs. Jully Poca vs. Elle Brooke

140 lbs. “6ar6ie6” Avery Pongracz vs. Emily Brooke

140 lbs. Whitney Johns vs. Amber O’Donnell

140 lbs. Daniella Hemsley vs. Aleksandra Daniel

168 lbs. Kiefer Crosbie vs. Aaron Chalmers

168 lbs. Cian Cowley vs. Connor Tierney

147 lbs. Declan Kenna vs “GldnBoyz” Louis Brow

