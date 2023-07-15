Another fascinating round of influencer boxing will unfold later today (Sat., July 15, 2023) when Kingpyn Semifinals gets underway live on DAZN from inside the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland, as YouTube fighters AnEsonGib and Jarvis Khattri collide atop the card.

Saturday’s Kingpyn Boxing event will also feature the return of OnlyFans boxer, Elle Brooke, as she takes on Jully Poca. Her sister, Emily Brooke, will be fighting as well in a matchup against 6ar6ie6. Former Floyd Mayweather opponent, Aaron Chalmers, will also be back in action when he matches up against Conor McGregor teammate, Kiefer Crosbie.

Not to mention a meeting between female fighters, Whitney Johns and Amber O’Donnell, who shared a surprise kiss during Friday’s weigh ins.

Luckily, we’ve compiled all the ways to catch the Kingpyn Semifinals card later today exclusively on DAZN. Check it out below so you don’t miss a minute of action:

Start Time

Sat., July 15, 2023, from inside the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland

DAZN main card begins at 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT

“AnEsonGib vs. Jarvis” main event begins around 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT

Online Viewing

“AnEsonGib vs. Jarvis” main card can be viewed through the DAZN network (watch it here).

Fight fans will need to be subscribed to DAZN to watch the action. Subscriptions start at $19.99 per month (details HERE).

Television Viewing

For U.S. viewers, DAZN can be broadcast directly on your television via Chromecast, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, LG Smart TV, Samsung TV, Apple TV, PlayStation, or Xbox.

Mobile Viewing

“AnEsonGib vs. Jarvis” main card will be accessible through the DAZN app via Android, Amazon Fire, and Apple.

Kingpyn Semifinals Fight Card

170 lbs. AnEsonGib vs Jarvis Khattri

170 lbs. Whindersson Nunes vs King Kenny

140 lbs. Jully Poca vs. Elle Brooke

140 lbs. “6ar6ie6” Avery Pongracz vs. Emily Brooke

140 lbs. Whitney Johns vs. Amber O’Donnell

140 lbs. Daniella Hemsley vs. Aleksandra Daniel

168 lbs. Kiefer Crosbie vs. Aaron Chalmers

168 lbs. Cian Cowley vs. Connor Tierney

147 lbs. Declan Kenna vs “GldnBoyz” Louis Brow

