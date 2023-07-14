New financial filings reveal that former President Donald Trump made $2.5 million for his commentating duties at Triller Fight Club’s “Holyfield vs. Belfort” event back in 2021, according to a recent report by The Washington Post.

I guess Trump’s “obscene” payday and private jet were no exaggeration.

If you remember, the controversial Triller Fight Club tried taking over the combat sports scene a few years back with a ridiculous boxing event headlined by a meeting between former world champion, Evander Holyfield, and Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) legend, Vitor Belfort. Holyfield was coming out of retirement and drastically outmatched, but Triller was doing its best to set the fight world on fire.

In effort to spice up the event the organization cut a $2.5 million check and supplied a private jet to Trump. The former President held up his end of the deal and offered commentating duties for the failed boxing card. Trump’s input wasn’t that of an expert, but he certainly helped draw interest to the event as a whole.

Triller confirmed its massive payment to Trump in the below statement to The Washington Post:

“The payment made to Trump for his commentary was consistent with the fees typically received by celebrity commentators.”

The promotion later added that Trump was paid his $2.5 million in full because of his “successful hosting” of previous boxing matches.

Despite Trump’s commentary help and in-person appearance, Triller has completely nosedived since hosting the “Holyfield vs. Belfort” event. As for Trump, his $2.5 million paycheck to talk fight fans through Belfort’s beating of Holyfield was part of roughly $1 billion in earnings he has amassed since stepping down as President.

Trump is hoping to win the Republican primary and run for President again in 2024. If successful, his boxing commentary and million dollar guest appearances will ultimately take a backseat.