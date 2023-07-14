 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Things got a little crazy today during the Kingpyn boxing staredowns...

By Jesse Holland
Kingpyn Boxing held a special pre-fight press conference along with its ceremonial weigh ins earlier today (full results and video here), just one day out from its social influencers semifinals showdown on DAZN. The action takes place this Sat. night (July 15) at 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland, featuring grudge matches between Whindersson Nunes and King Kenny, as well as AnEsonGib and Jarvis.

But it was the face off between Whitney Johns and Amber O’Donnell that had everyone talking.

Johns faked a kiss during their staredown, to which O’Donnell replied, “We’ll do it the proper way” — grabbing Johns head and locking lips. The crowd let out a gasp and the announcers were left tongue tied. Fortunately for O’Donnell, the impromptu smooch didn’t end with a face slap, like the time Mikaela Lauren planted one on welterweight champion Cecilia Braekhus ahead of their 2017 title fight.

Here’s the Kingpyn Boxing fight card and DAZN lineup:

Main Card

Whindersson Nunes vs. King Kenny
AnEsonGib vs. Jarvis
Jully Poca vs. Elle Brooke
6ar6ie6 vs. Emily Brooke

Losers Bracket

Whitney Johns vs. Amber O’Donnell
Daniella Hemsley vs. Ms. Danielka

Wildcard Fights

Kiefer Crosbie vs. Aaron Chalmers
Cian Cowley vs. Connor Tierney
Declan Kenna vs. GldnBoyz

Prelims Fight

Ben Williams vs. Black Paddy

More Kingpyn Boxing staredowns below:

