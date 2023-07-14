Things got a little crazy today during the Kingpyn boxing staredowns...

Kingpyn Boxing held a special pre-fight press conference along with its ceremonial weigh ins earlier today (full results and video here), just one day out from its social influencers semifinals showdown on DAZN. The action takes place this Sat. night (July 15) at 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland, featuring grudge matches between Whindersson Nunes and King Kenny, as well as AnEsonGib and Jarvis.

But it was the face off between Whitney Johns and Amber O’Donnell that had everyone talking.

Johns faked a kiss during their staredown, to which O’Donnell replied, “We’ll do it the proper way” — grabbing Johns head and locking lips. The crowd let out a gasp and the announcers were left tongue tied. Fortunately for O’Donnell, the impromptu smooch didn’t end with a face slap, like the time Mikaela Lauren planted one on welterweight champion Cecilia Braekhus ahead of their 2017 title fight.

Here’s the Kingpyn Boxing fight card and DAZN lineup:

Main Card

Whindersson Nunes vs. King Kenny

AnEsonGib vs. Jarvis

Jully Poca vs. Elle Brooke

6ar6ie6 vs. Emily Brooke

Losers Bracket

Whitney Johns vs. Amber O’Donnell

Daniella Hemsley vs. Ms. Danielka

Wildcard Fights

Kiefer Crosbie vs. Aaron Chalmers

Cian Cowley vs. Connor Tierney

Declan Kenna vs. GldnBoyz

Prelims Fight

Ben Williams vs. Black Paddy

More Kingpyn Boxing staredowns below:

AnEsonGib is Locked n’ Loaded, looking to Knock Jarvis Out Cold Tomorrow Night…



Gib has a scary confidence coming from him right now, he seems ready.#KingpynSF #GibJarvis pic.twitter.com/x8783PlBFQ — YouTube BXNG. (@YTBoxing_) July 14, 2023

Whindersson Nunes vs. King Kenny is your official main event for tomorrow night! #KingPynSF @kingpynboxing pic.twitter.com/WnevLRpQ1Z — NoSmokeSport (@NoSmokeSport) July 14, 2023

