Holly Holm vs Mayra Bueno Silva staredown video from UFC Vegas 77 weigh ins

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) recently tied a ribbon around its early (and official) weigh ins for the upcoming UFC Vegas 77: “Holm vs. Bueno Silva” mixed martial arts (MMA) event on ESPN and ESPN+, scheduled for this Sat. night (July 15, 2023) inside the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Get complete UFC Vegas 77 weigh ins results and video here.

Women’s bantamweight headliners Holly Holm and Mayra Bueno Silva came face-to-face at the conclusion of today’s weigh ins (see that video above). In the clip below, watch Jack Della Maddalena stare down fellow welterweight co-headliner Bassil Hafez. The up-and-coming “Badre” stepped in to battle the Aussie on super short notice.

Action packed co-main event we have tomorrow night



Jack Della Maddalena vs Basil Hafez



Prelims 7pmET | Main Card 10pmET | LIVE on @ESPN & ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/hkFslVRgCs — UFC (@ufc) July 14, 2023

Nothing left to do now except fight.

