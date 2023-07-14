 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Holly Holm vs Mayra Bueno Silva staredown video from UFC Vegas 77 weigh ins

By Jesse Holland
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) recently tied a ribbon around its early (and official) weigh ins for the upcoming UFC Vegas 77: “Holm vs. Bueno Silva” mixed martial arts (MMA) event on ESPN and ESPN+, scheduled for this Sat. night (July 15, 2023) inside the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

TOP-RANKED BANTAMWEIGHT BATTLE! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns home to its APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Sat., July 15, 2023, headlined by No. 3-seeded women’s Bantamweight contender, Holly Holm, locking horns with No. 10-ranked Brazilian submission specialist, Mayra Bueno Silva. In UFC Vegas 77’s co-main event, No. 14-ranked Welterweight sensation Jack Della Maddalena hopes to save the show on short notice opposite regional standout and UFC newcomer Bassil Hafez.

Don’t miss a single second of face-punching action!

Women’s bantamweight headliners Holly Holm and Mayra Bueno Silva came face-to-face at the conclusion of today’s weigh ins (see that video above). In the clip below, watch Jack Della Maddalena stare down fellow welterweight co-headliner Bassil Hafez. The up-and-coming “Badre” stepped in to battle the Aussie on super short notice.

Nothing left to do now except fight.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC Vegas 77 fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the ESPN/ESPN+ preliminary card bouts at 7 p.m. ET, followed by the ESPN/ESPN+ main card start time at 10 p.m. ET.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC Vegas 77 news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archives here and here. For the updated and finalized “Holm vs. Bueno Silva” fight card and ESPN/ESPN+ line up click here.

