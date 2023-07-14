Fight fans can now watch one of the greatest slow-motion mashups in the history of Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) as the official “Fight Motion” video has dropped for UFC 290.

In case you’ve been hiding under a rock for the past week UFC 290 went down last Saturday and produced one of the wildest cards in recent memory. From top to bottom, the International Fight Week card spit out lightning fast knockouts, drag-out wars, legendary title fights, and an unforgettable retirement sendoff.

Leading the way was a successful and downright dominant title defense for reigning UFC champion Alexander Volkanovski, who defeated Yair Rodriguez via third round TKO (watch HERE). The co-main event of the evening saw Alexandre Pantoja knock off UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno in one of the best fights of the year.

Also, streaking middleweight contender Dricus Du Plessis pushed his UFC win streak to six with a blistering knockout stoppage over former UFC champion Robert Whittaker. Bo Nickal also returned to action with an incredible 38-second knockout finish over UFC newcomer Val Woodburn. Add in a classic knockout performance by Robbie Lawler in his final Octagon appearance and it’s easy to see why UFC 290 was so memorable.

Luckily, UFC has released the slow-motion video footage so you can watch all the carnage up close and personal. You can check it out in the above video player.

For complete UFC 290: “Volkanovski vs. Rodriguez” results and play-by-play, click HERE.