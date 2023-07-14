Live: UFC Vegas 77 early weigh ins video results | Holm vs. Bueno Silva

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is just over 24 hours away from its upcoming UFC Vegas 77 mixed martial arts (MMA) event, headlined by a 135-pound showdown between former women’s bantamweight champion Holly Holm and surging Brazilian bruiser Mayra Bueno Silva. The action gets underway this Sat. night (July 15, 2023) on ESPN and ESPN+ from inside the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada, and also features a short-notice welterweight co-headliner between Jack Della Maddalena and Bassil Hafez.

Before the ESPN and ESPN+ live broadcasts get underway this weekend in “Sin City,” which also includes the middleweight showdown between Albert Duraev and Junyong Park, all 26 fighters must hit the scale to prove themselves worthy. Note: Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) affords a one-pound allowance in non-title fights.

The UFC Vegas 77 weigh ins will stream LIVE in the embedded video player above beginning promptly at 12 p.m. ET (9 a.m. PT). We’ll also have real-time text updates for the “Holm vs. Bueno Silva” weigh ins listed below, updated as they happen. Remember too, staredowns will commence at the conclusion of today’s weigh ins (roughly 2 p.m. ET).

Complete UFC Vegas 77 weigh ins text results below:

UFC Vegas 77 Main Card On ESPN/ESPN+:

135 lbs.: Holly Holm (135.5) vs. Mayra Bueno Silva (136)

170 lbs.: Jack Della Maddalena () vs. Bassil Hafez ()

155 lbs.: Ottman Azaitar () vs. Francisco Prado (156)

185 lbs.: Albert Duraev () vs. Junyong Park (186)

145 lbs.: Chelsea Chandler () vs. Norma Dumont (145.5)

155 lbs.: Terrance McKinney () vs. Nazim Sadykhov (156)

UFC Vegas 77 ‘Prelims’ Card On ESPN/ESPN+:

145 lbs.: Tucker Lutz (146) vs. Melsik Baghdasaryan (145.5)

115 lbs.: Viktoriya Dudakova (116) vs. Istela Nunes (115.5)

145 lbs.: Melquizael Costa (146) vs. Austin Lingo (145.5)

155 lbs.: Evan Elder (156) vs. Genaro Valdez ()

125 lbs.: Azat Maksum () vs. Tyson Nam ()

155 lbs.: Carl Deaton () vs. Alexander Munoz (155.5)

135 lbs.: Ashlee Evans-Smith (135.5) vs. Ailin Perez (135.5)

