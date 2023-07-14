Kingpyn Semifinals live stream press conference video, boxing weigh ins feat. AnEsonGib, Elle Brooke

Kingpyn Boxing will hold a special pre-fight press conference along with its ceremonial weigh ins TODAY (Fri., July 14, 2023) at 1 p.m. ET ahead of this Sat. night’s (July 15) social influencers semifinals boxing extravaganza from inside 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland.

Main Card

Whindersson Nunes (168) vs King Kenny (169.5)

AnEsonGib (167.5) vs Jarvis (166.5)

Jully Poca (139.5) vs. Elle Brooke (138)

6ar6ie6 (139) vs. Emily Brooke (138)

Losers Bracket

Whitney (140) vs. Amber O’Don (133)

Daniella Hemsley (134.5) vs. Ms. Danielka (135)

Wildcard Fights

Kiefer Crosbie (176) vs. Aaron Chalmers (176)

Cian Cowley (178) vs. Connor Tierney (175)

Declan Kenna (144) vs GldnBoyz (149)

“The Kingpyn tournament is on my mind, the semifinal awaits me but some of my peers doubted I would make it this far,” AnEsonGib said. “When the top guys in the scene are threatened they will attempt to discredit, but they should never have doubted big Gibber. I’m here to prove to all the doubters that this year is about collecting chins and cashing cheques.

”Austin McBroom is eliminated and we move on to the semifinals to face Jarvis, but the doubt continues... He is not the first scammer that I have beaten up but I have to give props where props are due, Jarvis has announced that he will make his wrongs right and that he’s giving away his purse to charity.”

