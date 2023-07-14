Jiri Prochazka vs. Alex Pereira? ‘Denisa’ reacts to vacated UFC title — ‘Who is next?’

For the second time in less than a year, the UFC light heavyweight title has been vacated due to injury.

Jamahal Hill is headed for surgery after reportedly tearing his Achilles tendon while participating in a basketball game between UFC fighters during International Fight Week. In his absence, which will undoubtedly keep “Sweet Dreams” on the sidelines until 2024, the promotion will crown a new 205-pound titleholder.

Jiri Prochazka will be ready.

“Man, I’m so sorry, I was really looking forward to our fight,” Prochazka told Hill on Twitter. “I appreciate your release of the title. Only a person who has experienced this situation can appreciate such a thing. Who is next? Winner [of] Blachowicz vs. Pereira or ... ?”

Prochazka blew out his shoulder late last year and surrendered the title ahead of surgery. The promotion attempted to crown a new champion at UFC 282 but that bout ended in a draw, setting up Jamahal Hill vs. Glover Teixeira at UFC 283 in Rio.

Hill captured the crown and sent Teixeira into retirement.

Fortunately for matchmakers, former light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz is already booked to throw down against ex-middleweight titleholder Alex Pereira at the UFC 291 pay-per-view (PPV) event later this month in Salt Lake City, which means the winner could be in line to fight Prochazka for the vacant strap by the end of the year.

Expect an official announcement on this situation sooner, rather than later.