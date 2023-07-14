Jamahal Hill suffers ruptured Achilles, relinquishes UFC light heavyweight championship

UFC is without a Light Heavyweight champion again.

Late Thursday night (July 13, 2023), Jamahal Hill announced on his YouTube channel that he ruptured his Achilles and has relinquished his Light Heavyweight championship.

“I have unfortunately suffered an injury. I’ve ruptured my Achilles. Yeah,” Hill said. “This is one of those things that happens, you know, it’s a tough injury. It will require surgery. It will require time, rehab, and things for me to be out for a while.

“So also with that, you know, I was given an opportunity, I was given a blessing, you know, and that came at the misfortune of someone else. Jiri Prochazka was the champion, and he suffered an injury...he gave up the belt to allow the division to keep moving forward. To keep it entertaining, to make sure that people had a champion. And I’ll do the same.

“Right now, the biggest thing is focusing on my recovery, focusing on getting back to 100 perfect,” he concluded. “I need to take some time to focus on my health and make sure that I’m 100 perfect and I’m gonna fight it.”

Hill, 32, won the UFC Light Heavyweight championship in January 2023 when he defeated Glover Teixeira at UFC 283 in Brazil. He has been waiting for former champion Prochazka to return after he suffered a horrible shoulder injury.

“Sweet Dreams” thanked UFC for taking care of him and revealed that he was promised an immediate title shot when he returns to action.

“On my road to recovery, I’ve been promised that I will fight for my title immediately as soon as I am able,” Hill said. “As well as the other things that come with that.”