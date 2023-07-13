Current Bellator MMA Bantamweight champion, Sergio Pettis, and interim title holder, Patchy Mix, have inked multi-fight contract extensions with the promotion ahead of their title unification bout.

Pettis (23-5) is fresh off his second title defense, defeating current Featherweight champion, Patricio Pitbull, at Bellator 297 last month via unanimous decision (recap here). “The Phenom” is currently on a six-fight win streak and hasn’t tasted defeat inside the Bellator cage with a perfect 5-0 record, earning the 135-pound strap with a devastating knockout of Kyoji Horiguchi at Bellator 272 (see it again here).

As for Mix (18-1), he won the interim strap by defeating Raufeon Stots via a devastating flying knee knockout at Bellator 295 this past April at the Bantamweight World Grand Prix finale, bringing his win streak to five. As a result, Mix also took home the $1 million prize. Mix has a 7-1 record inside the Bellator cage, with his lone loss coming at the hands of Juan Archuleta.

Details regarding their Bantamweight title unification bout is expected to be announced shortly now that both men have re-upped with the Viacom-owned promotion.

To check out the latest Bellator MMA-related news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive news archive right here.