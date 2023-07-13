Former UFC headliner named in hotel rampage reaches plea deal in Las Vegas

Former UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen, who battled for gold in two separate weight classes, pleaded “no contest” earlier this week to a misdemeanor charge of breaching the peace, according to Las Vegas Review-Journal. Sonnen, who was not present during the ruling, was ordered to pay a $750 fine.

The 46 year-old “American Gangster” was accused of injuring multiple people during an alleged hotel rampage while shacked up in Las Vegas in late 2021. The initial charges were dismissed without prejudice; however, prosecutors later filed an amended complaint that included multiple misdemeanors.

The alleged victims still have an ongoing civil suit against the former ESPN host.

Sonnen (31-17) has not competed since a technical knockout loss to Lyoto Machida under the Bellator MMA banner back in June 2019. The Greco-Roman wrestler, who scored “All American” honors out of the University of Oregon, now hosts his own weekly web show under his “Bad Guy INC” banner.