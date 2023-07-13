 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Former UFC headliner named in hotel rampage reaches plea deal in Las Vegas

By Jesse Holland
Bellator 192: Lima v MacDonald Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

Former UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen, who battled for gold in two separate weight classes, pleaded “no contest” earlier this week to a misdemeanor charge of breaching the peace, according to Las Vegas Review-Journal. Sonnen, who was not present during the ruling, was ordered to pay a $750 fine.

The 46 year-old “American Gangster” was accused of injuring multiple people during an alleged hotel rampage while shacked up in Las Vegas in late 2021. The initial charges were dismissed without prejudice; however, prosecutors later filed an amended complaint that included multiple misdemeanors.

The alleged victims still have an ongoing civil suit against the former ESPN host.

Sonnen (31-17) has not competed since a technical knockout loss to Lyoto Machida under the Bellator MMA banner back in June 2019. The Greco-Roman wrestler, who scored “All American” honors out of the University of Oregon, now hosts his own weekly web show under his “Bad Guy INC” banner.

