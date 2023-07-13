ESPYS 2023 video: Jamal Murray begs Jon Jones ‘don’t choke me out’ after beating ‘Bones’ for ‘Best Comeback Athlete’

Reigning UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones won a 2023 ESPY award for “Best UFC Fighter,” beating out fellow champions Leon Edwards, Islam Makhachev, and Amanda Nunes (retired). Not bad considering “Bones” spent just two minutes inside the cage in his one and only fight since early 2020.

Jones was also nominated for “Best Comeback Athlete” but fell to Jamal Murray, who helped lead Denver Nuggets to the NBA title. Murray, who was in attendance when Jones submitted Ciryl Gane to win the heavyweight title, offered to share the award with “Bones” — so long as he didn’t get choked out.

Have a look:

Jamal Murray is ready to share the Comeback Player ESPY



"We can share this together [Jon Jones], just don't choke me out." pic.twitter.com/BBpax08LME — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) July 13, 2023

Here’s the complete list of 2023 ESPY award winners:

Best Team: Kansas City Chiefs

Best WNBA Player: A’ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces

Best UFC Fighter: Jon Jones

Best Comeback Athlete: Jamal Murray, Denver Nuggets

Best Athlete, Men’s Sports: Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Best Athlete, Women’s Sports: Mikaela Shiffrin, Skiing

Best Championship Performance: Lionel Messi, Argentina — World Cup Final

Best Boxer: Claressa Shields

Best Breakthrough Athlete: Angel Reese, LSU Tigers Women’s Basketball

Best Play: Justin Jefferson with the catch of the century

Best Record-Breaking Performance: LeBron James surpasses Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for NBA career scoring record

Best College Athlete, Men’s Sports: Caleb Williams, USC Football

Best College Athlete, Women’s Sports: Caitlin Clark, Iowa Women’s Basketball

Best Athlete with a Disability: Zach Miller, Snowboarding

Best NFL Player: Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Best MLB Player: Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels

Best NHL Player: Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers

Best NBA Player: Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets

Best Driver: Max Verstappen, F1

Best Soccer Player: Lionel Messi, Argentina/PSG

Best Golfer: Scottie Scheffler

Best Tennis Player: Novak Djokovic

Arthur Ashe Award for Courage: U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team

Jimmy V Award for Perseverance: Liam Hendriks, Chicago White Sox

Pat Tillman Award for Service: Buffalo Bills training staff

Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award: Jrue and Lauren Holiday

Billie Jean King Youth Leadership Award: Jordan Adeyemi, Ashley Badis, Rishan Patel

Jones, 35, returns to the Octagon to defend his heavyweight title against former 265-pound champion Stipe Miocic in the UFC 295 pay-per-view (PPV) main event on Sat., Nov. 11, 2023 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

For much more on that upcoming fight click here.