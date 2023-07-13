Francis Ngannou is set to make a ton of money when he steps into the boxing ring against Tyson Fury in Saudi Arabia this October.

A fight between Ngannou and Fury was announced earlier this week, ending over a year of speculation as to whether “The Predator” could land a big money superfight against a top boxing heavyweight. Well, he did. And the money that comes with fighting Tyson Fury is leagues above what the UFC was paying him.

Ngannou’s long-time representative Marquel Martin appeared on The MMA Hour to discuss Ngannou’s pay situation, and while he refused to put a dollar amount on the contract to fight Fury, he did try to put it into context.

“Let’s just say this: The bag is so big, he may actually just drop it on the way to the bank, let’s just say that.” Martin said. “I don’t know what the haters are trying to say right now, I kind of just blocked it out, but they’ll just be proven wrong again. This is life-changing. This is exactly what we planned and visualized, so we’re happy.”

When asked if Ngannou was making more in this one fight than in his entire UFC career, Martin reacted as if it was a silly question.

“Oh my God,” he exclaimed. “I mean, by far. By multiples. By far.”

Even under the generous terms the UFC was offering Ngannou on the way out of the promotion — rumored to be around $5 million per fight — this payday is still much larger.

“He would have had to fight — I’ll just say just to make this even while being [UFC] champion, he would’ve had to fight multiple times just to [be in this ballpark],” Martin said.

Considering Deontay Wilder made roughly $25 million for his second and third fights against Fury, it’s not too unreasonable to assume Francis Ngannou will be making at least that much and possibly up to twice as much given the size and stature of the fight.

We doubt the purse amounts will be kept secret for much longer. Part of Saudi Arabia’s thing when it comes to sports promotion is letting everyone know how well the Kingdom pays. And as Marquel Martin has implied, they pay very, very well.