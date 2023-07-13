Who knows if Ronday Rousey is really preparing for a UFC return. But if she is, Holly Holm is ready to welcome her back with another headkick to the face.

Holm was the one that knocked Rousey off her perch as the scariest and most dominant female fighter in the world. The two scrapped at UFC 193 all the way back in 2015, with Rousey a massive -1500 favorite to take out “The Preacher’s Daughter.”

It didn’t go that way.

Instead, Holm used her superior movement and striking skills to piece Ronda up in the first round and the knock “Rowdy” out with a head kick in the second round. Now with rumors that Rousey may return to the UFC at 145 pounds, Holm has said she’s willing to do it again.

“I don’t know if she will really come back,” Holm said at a UFC Vegas 77 media day event. “Who knows if it is just talk? I know she is a very competitive person, there’s a reason why she was an Olympian and a reason why she was a champion for so long. So I would absolutely revisit that fight at either weight. I don’t think it is an advantage or disadvantage depending on the weight. I think either one.”

Holm seemed doubtful that Rousey actually would return though. And to be honest, there’s been nothing but a few rumors spurred on by a DraftKings ad recorded by Ronda to promote UFC 290. That — and Rousey’s upcoming departure from WWE — is it for evidence (so far).

“We will see if she comes back,” Holm said. “I know she has been pretty busy with her life and whatever she wants to do, more power to her. But, if she comes back that would be great to fight again.”

Holly Holm faces Mayra Bueno Silva in the main event of UFC Vegas 77 on Saturday night. Above and beyond a Ronda Rousey rematch, Holm is optimistic that a win will earn her a shot at the UFC bantamweight championship, left vacant by recently retired champ Amanda Nunes.