Welcome to Midnight Mania!

Alexander Volkanovski is being given his flowers after a dominant performance over Yair Rodriguez last weekend (Sat. July 8, 2023) at UFC 290. Opposite the highly dangerous “Pantera,” Volkanovski soundly wrestled his foe to the floor, battered him on the canvas, then rocked him standing en route to the third-round finish (HIGHLIGHTS). It was a full display of Volkanovski’s skill set, as he won the fight in all areas.

It was also a very different style of fight compared is his last performance against Islam Makhachev. In that bout, Volkanovski was in full sprawl-and-brawl mode, doing his best to avoid the wrestling exchanges and work his kickboxing. That adaptability is a big part of Volkanovski’s greatness.

Former Welterweight kingpin and UFC legend Georges St. Pierre sees a bit of himself in “The Great.” He points to his own ability to specialize to his opponent’s weakness, which requires a high-level of skill.

“The way I see Alexander Volkanovski, he’s not a specialist,” Georges St-Pierre stated in a recent edition of The MMA Hour. “He’s very good everywhere. For me when I was fighting, that was my strength. I was not the best at something but I was good everywhere so I was able to become the perfectionist to my opponent. I think he is using a similar strategy.”

He continued, “When he’s fighting someone, he takes his opponent out of his comfort zone. Oh yeah [I like watching him], he’s one of my favorite fighters to watch. I love watching him, I think he’s the best right now. Probably the best active fighter, the best pound-for-pound right now.”

Insomnia

Alex Pereira pad work videos never fail to entertain.

Poatan looking sharpe two weeks out pic.twitter.com/jehCLPEFpd — Aj (@AjDuxche) July 11, 2023

Jimmy Crute has a lot to think about, but the Australian isn’t retiring just yet.

Somebody get Kelvin Gastelum and Nasrat Haqparast in a room together immediately!

Yoel Romero and Mike Perry is just the combination we need right now.

Yoel and Mike Perry arguing about who beat up Rockhold better pic.twitter.com/FKrl51sHwZ — GOATmero (@SoldierOfRomero) July 12, 2023

Flyweight violence is on the horizon!

Per sources: Daniel 'Miojo' Da Silva vs. Édgar Chairez added to Mexican Independence Day UFC card in Las Vegas Sep 16th



Via @ESPNDeportes pic.twitter.com/S5CWSpODMl — Carlos Contreras Legaspi (@CCLegaspi) July 12, 2023

Seriously, what does Khamzat Chimaev have to do to get a fight? He went from legendarily active to stuck on the sidelines.

There are some very slick moments in this thread, it’s worth checking out in its entirety.

Yoel Romero Vs Chris Weidman pic.twitter.com/rxGoF98B3r — ᴛʜᴇᴀʀᴛᴏꜰᴡᴀʀ (@TheArtOfWar6) July 12, 2023

Slips, rips, and KO clips

Francis Ngannou throwback! I hope “The Predator” negotiated for two low kicks per round, his chances would skyrocket.

The last time Francis Ngannou laced up the boxing gloves was in 2015 when he competed in his only professional kickboxing bout against Farid Nair in Perpignan, France.#FuryNgannou | Oct. 28 pic.twitter.com/ty383IbrtP — Beyond Kickboxing (@Beyond_Kick) July 11, 2023

Related DC Apologizes To Francis For Bag Fumble Remarks

Hernandez got some HUGE air on this jump knee!

Incredible flying knee KO by Francisco Hernandez at @EmpireMMA_ this past Saturday in Colombia. @BenTheBaneDavis on commentary.



Full Empire MMA 5 event here. Lots of good finishes

▶️https://t.co/AfJc3lLbUQ pic.twitter.com/FgAnc5HUOq — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) July 10, 2023

Heavy body attack!

Random Land

OSHA approved.

Midnight Music: Indie rock, 2006

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.