Midnight Mania! Georges St. Pierre crowns ‘similar’ Alexander Volkanovski the pound-for-pound king

By Andrew Richardson
UFC 290: Volkanovski v Rodriguez Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images

Welcome to Midnight Mania!

Alexander Volkanovski is being given his flowers after a dominant performance over Yair Rodriguez last weekend (Sat. July 8, 2023) at UFC 290. Opposite the highly dangerous “Pantera,” Volkanovski soundly wrestled his foe to the floor, battered him on the canvas, then rocked him standing en route to the third-round finish (HIGHLIGHTS). It was a full display of Volkanovski’s skill set, as he won the fight in all areas.

It was also a very different style of fight compared is his last performance against Islam Makhachev. In that bout, Volkanovski was in full sprawl-and-brawl mode, doing his best to avoid the wrestling exchanges and work his kickboxing. That adaptability is a big part of Volkanovski’s greatness.

Former Welterweight kingpin and UFC legend Georges St. Pierre sees a bit of himself in “The Great.” He points to his own ability to specialize to his opponent’s weakness, which requires a high-level of skill.

“The way I see Alexander Volkanovski, he’s not a specialist,” Georges St-Pierre stated in a recent edition of The MMA Hour. “He’s very good everywhere. For me when I was fighting, that was my strength. I was not the best at something but I was good everywhere so I was able to become the perfectionist to my opponent. I think he is using a similar strategy.”

He continued, “When he’s fighting someone, he takes his opponent out of his comfort zone. Oh yeah [I like watching him], he’s one of my favorite fighters to watch. I love watching him, I think he’s the best right now. Probably the best active fighter, the best pound-for-pound right now.”

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.

