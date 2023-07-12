Oddsmakers go to ballsy lengths with release of new Musk vs. Zuck betting options

Society has truly lost its collective mind.

The Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg saga continues to channel all the wackiness imaginable. After the billionaire tech moguls exchanged some comments online, Musk presented the idea of a mixed martial arts (MMA) contest between the two and everyone has since gone crazy.

If Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President, Dana White’s, involvement and willingness to make the fantasy match up a reality wasn’t enough, oddsmakers have gone and taken things a step too far. Betonline.ag has (for some reason) released lines pertaining to the lengths of each billionaire’s privates, which would presumably be determined before they fought. There’s no other way to put it. It’s real and it’s weird.

First to bleed

Zuckerberg - 155

Musk +115

Along with the ridiculous odds are the typical fight bets one can make, ranging from if the fight will go the distance and who will win and by what method. Should bets be made on any of the options and no results occur before 2024, bets will be refunded.

Musk and Zuckerberg have already been seen training alongside current or former UFC champions in recent weeks so it remains to be seen where else this thing ends up going (if anywhere). Let’s just hope that the “first to bleed” prop is for the hypothetical fight and not ... you know.