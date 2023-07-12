Live: UFC Vegas 77 media day video feat. Holly Holm, Jack Della Maddalena, and more!

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is holding a special pre-fight media day on Wednesday for the upcoming UFC Vegas 77: “Holm vs. Bueno Silva” mixed martial arts (MMA) event on ESPN and ESPN+, scheduled for this Sat. night (July 15, 2023) inside the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The LIVE video stream gets underway promptly at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Fighters scheduled to appear include:

Holly Holm – No. 3 UFC women’s bantamweight

Mayra Bueno Silva – No. 10 UFC women’s bantamweight

Jack Della Maddalena – No. 14 UFC welterweight

Bassil Hafez – UFC welterweight

Albert Duraev – UFC middleweight

Junyong Park – UFC middleweight

Norma Dumont – UFC women’s featherweight

Chelsea Chandler – UFC women’s featherweight

