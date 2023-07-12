Live: UFC Vegas 77 media day video feat. Holly Holm, Jack Della Maddalena, and more!

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is holding a special pre-fight media day on Wednesday for the upcoming UFC Vegas 77: “Holm vs. Bueno Silva” mixed martial arts (MMA) event on ESPN and ESPN+, scheduled for this Sat. night (July 15, 2023) inside the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.
The LIVE video stream gets underway promptly at 2:30 p.m. ET.
Fighters scheduled to appear include:
Holly Holm – No. 3 UFC women’s bantamweight
Mayra Bueno Silva – No. 10 UFC women’s bantamweight
Jack Della Maddalena – No. 14 UFC welterweight
Bassil Hafez – UFC welterweight
Albert Duraev – UFC middleweight
Junyong Park – UFC middleweight
Norma Dumont – UFC women’s featherweight
Chelsea Chandler – UFC women’s featherweight
MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC Vegas 77 fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the ESPN/ESPN+ preliminary card bouts at 7 p.m. ET, followed by the ESPN/ESPN+ main card start time at 10 p.m. ET.
