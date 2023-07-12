 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Live: UFC Vegas 77 media day video feat. Holly Holm, Jack Della Maddalena, and more!

By Jesse Holland
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is holding a special pre-fight media day on Wednesday for the upcoming UFC Vegas 77: “Holm vs. Bueno Silva” mixed martial arts (MMA) event on ESPN and ESPN+, scheduled for this Sat. night (July 15, 2023) inside the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The LIVE video stream gets underway promptly at 2:30 p.m. ET.

LIVE! Stream UFC Vegas 77 On ESPN+

TOP-RANKED BANTAMWEIGHT BATTLE! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns home to its APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Sat., July 15, 2023, headlined by No. 3-seeded women’s Bantamweight contender, Holly Holm, locking horns with No. 10-ranked Brazilian submission specialist, Mayra Bueno Silva. In UFC Vegas 77’s co-main event, Middleweight hopefuls, Albert Duraev and Junyong Park, look to steal the show, while Jack Della Maddalena hopes to save it on short notice.

Don’t miss a single second of face-punching action!

Fighters scheduled to appear include:

Holly Holm – No. 3 UFC women’s bantamweight
Mayra Bueno Silva – No. 10 UFC women’s bantamweight
Jack Della Maddalena – No. 14 UFC welterweight
Bassil Hafez – UFC welterweight
Albert Duraev – UFC middleweight
Junyong Park – UFC middleweight
Norma Dumont – UFC women’s featherweight
Chelsea Chandler – UFC women’s featherweight

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC Vegas 77 fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the ESPN/ESPN+ preliminary card bouts at 7 p.m. ET, followed by the ESPN/ESPN+ main card start time at 10 p.m. ET.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC Vegas 77 news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archives here and here. For the updated and finalized “Holm vs. Bueno Silva” fight card and ESPN/ESPN+ line up click here.

