Bo Nickal dismisses ‘eventual’ UFC fight against Dricus Du Plessis — ‘That’s easy money for me’

Bo Nickal expects to fight Dricus Du Plessis ... eventually.

Nickal (5-0) kept his perfect record intact by destroying late replacement Valentine Woodburn as part of the UFC 290 pay-per-view (PPV) card last weekend in Las Vegas, the same event that saw Du Plessis (20-2) finish former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker.

Sooner or later their 185-pound paths will cross.

“Hats off to him. I feel like I respect Whittaker a lot. He’s such a tough dude. But yeah, he got it done,” Nickal told Full Send MMA (transcribed by MMA News). “That’s a fight that I’ll have eventually, I’m sure. I don’t know that he beats the champion, but you know, I’m sure we’ll fight and I think that’s easy money for me.”

Nickal, 27, has yet to fight a ranked contender.

Related Du Plessis Puts Clownbender On Blast

As for Du Plessis, 29, he jumped to the No. 1 spot in the latest UFC rankings update with his victory over “The Reaper.” The current plan is to have “Stillknocks” challenge reigning middleweight champion Israel Adesanya later this year, though it remains to be seen if both fighter will be ready in time for UFC 293.

For more results and fallout from UFC 290 click here.