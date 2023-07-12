Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu champions Thalison Soares and Lucas Pinheiro sign with ONE Championship

ONE Championship has signed two more Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu (BJJ) grapplers.

MMAmania.com has learned today (Wed., Jul. 12, 2023) that ONE Championship has signed Thalison Soares and Lucas Pinheiro to multi-fight deals. Their opponents and debut are TBD.

Soares, 25, is a BJJ black belt under Cicero Costha and is a multi-time IBJJF World Champion, most recently winning in 2022. Another accomplishment from the Brazilian is that he became a Gi & No GI World champion at every belt level.

He competes at Roosterweight (127.0 lbs), but it is unknown what weight he will compete for ONE Championship.

According to BJJHeroes.com, the 25-year-old has never been submitted in his professional grappling career and holds a 28-7 record.

Pinheiro, 29, is a 1st-degree BJJ black belt under grappling legend Andre Galvao. He is a multi-time IBJJF World Champion Gi and No-Gi, IBJJF Pans Champion, CBJJ Brazilian National Champion, and he got first place in the 2022 ADCC Las Vegas Open.

He competes at Rooster and Light-featherweight (141.1 lbs), but it is unknown what weight he will compete for ONE Championship.

According to BJJheroes.com, he holds a 122-44 record with 52 submission wins.

ONE Fight Night 12: Kryklia vs. Xhaja goes down this Friday (July 14, 2023) exclusively on Amazon Prime