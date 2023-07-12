 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu champions Thalison Soares and Lucas Pinheiro sign with ONE Championship

By AlexBehunin
/ new
Thalison Soares

ONE Championship has signed two more Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu (BJJ) grapplers.

MMAmania.com has learned today (Wed., Jul. 12, 2023) that ONE Championship has signed Thalison Soares and Lucas Pinheiro to multi-fight deals. Their opponents and debut are TBD.

Soares, 25, is a BJJ black belt under Cicero Costha and is a multi-time IBJJF World Champion, most recently winning in 2022. Another accomplishment from the Brazilian is that he became a Gi & No GI World champion at every belt level.

He competes at Roosterweight (127.0 lbs), but it is unknown what weight he will compete for ONE Championship.

According to BJJHeroes.com, the 25-year-old has never been submitted in his professional grappling career and holds a 28-7 record.

Pinheiro, 29, is a 1st-degree BJJ black belt under grappling legend Andre Galvao. He is a multi-time IBJJF World Champion Gi and No-Gi, IBJJF Pans Champion, CBJJ Brazilian National Champion, and he got first place in the 2022 ADCC Las Vegas Open.

He competes at Rooster and Light-featherweight (141.1 lbs), but it is unknown what weight he will compete for ONE Championship.

According to BJJheroes.com, he holds a 122-44 record with 52 submission wins.

ONE Fight Night 12: Kryklia vs. Xhaja goes down this Friday (July 14, 2023) exclusively on Amazon Prime

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Mania Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Mania