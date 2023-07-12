 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Midnight Mania! Ian Garry gets personal with Geoff Neal mugshot t-shirt: ‘He’s dead’

Welcome to Midnight Mania!

25-year-old Welterweight prospect Ian Garry isn’t afraid to talk some trash. Thus far, he’s backed up his words, as Garry has built up an undefeated (12-0) professional record. Most recently, he stopped Daniel Rodriguez in May 2023 to break into the Top 15. That bout featured some trash talk, but afterward, the two were cordial.

I wouldn’t expect the same with his upcoming opponent, Geoff Neal. The two are scheduled to throw down at UFC 292 on August 19 in Boston, but the promotion for the fight took an ugly turn when Garry used Neal’s mugshot to sell t-shirts. Check it out:

For context, Neal was arrested in 2021 on charges of driving while intoxicated (DWI) and carrying an unlicensed weapon. Neal publicly downplayed the incident when asked, but obviously, it’s a touchy subject that makes for incendiary trash talk territory.

Already, Neal and his team have responded. On Neal’s Facebook page, the following was written by his father:

“Turns out ian garry is straight trash. That’s Geoff’s mug shot on his shirt. Weirdo thought it would be cute to wear this shirt to UFC 290. He’s so far back from the necessary fighters that no one gave a damn. I hope like hell he stays healthy so he makes to the 19th. It’s been a minute since somebody spoke out of place … ask Bilal and Mike Perry how that worked for them.”

Neal himself responded a bit more concisely. In a text his team released, Neal simply replied, “He’s dead.”

