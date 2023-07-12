Welcome to Midnight Mania!

25-year-old Welterweight prospect Ian Garry isn’t afraid to talk some trash. Thus far, he’s backed up his words, as Garry has built up an undefeated (12-0) professional record. Most recently, he stopped Daniel Rodriguez in May 2023 to break into the Top 15. That bout featured some trash talk, but afterward, the two were cordial.

I wouldn’t expect the same with his upcoming opponent, Geoff Neal. The two are scheduled to throw down at UFC 292 on August 19 in Boston, but the promotion for the fight took an ugly turn when Garry used Neal’s mugshot to sell t-shirts. Check it out:

For context, Neal was arrested in 2021 on charges of driving while intoxicated (DWI) and carrying an unlicensed weapon. Neal publicly downplayed the incident when asked, but obviously, it’s a touchy subject that makes for incendiary trash talk territory.

Already, Neal and his team have responded. On Neal’s Facebook page, the following was written by his father:

“Turns out ian garry is straight trash. That’s Geoff’s mug shot on his shirt. Weirdo thought it would be cute to wear this shirt to UFC 290. He’s so far back from the necessary fighters that no one gave a damn. I hope like hell he stays healthy so he makes to the 19th. It’s been a minute since somebody spoke out of place … ask Bilal and Mike Perry how that worked for them.”

Neal himself responded a bit more concisely. In a text his team released, Neal simply replied, “He’s dead.”

Naw Geoff Neal said he bouta spaz!? pic.twitter.com/58DttQ6dSR — Iflowmann (@iflowmannMMA) July 10, 2023

A wee bit of drama over at Xtreme Couture — think Sean Strickland can talk himself off a fight team like Colby Covington did?

Soo awkward day.. Roundtree came to the gym and confronted me lmao...



He said "You talk to much shit, stop"



And I said "no, everything I said is true"



Moral of the story is I'm an asshole and if you don't like what I say then don't give me good material. Be better... — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) July 11, 2023

The end of the conversation which can be confirmed by @Actionman513 and sadi was



"Roundtree I'm going to continue to talk shit about you"



And Roundtree concluded "I expect nothing less from you" and walked away.



I'm just surprised Casey wasn't crying in her car for once lmao https://t.co/7O8Z6Qhmj8 — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) July 11, 2023

Do you know the trick to predicting Bruce Buffer’s calls before they happen?

If you've watched MMA for long enough, you'll know which fighter won the split decision using only this photo. pic.twitter.com/moYvMiYv5L — Andy Hickey MMA (@AndyHickeyMMA) July 9, 2023

Will Michael Chandler or Arman Tsarukyan stumble into a sudden title shot? Those two seem the most realistic options.

Islam Makhachev has to defend his title in October.



Charles Oliveira won’t be ready by then.



Alex Volkanovski needs surgery.



Justin Gaethje and Dustin Poirier are about to walk through hell and back.



Who is going to fight Islam in October? pic.twitter.com/QGhHfCIgLE — MMA History Today (@MMAHistoryToday) July 9, 2023

Alex Volkanovski might be the sharpest switch hitter in the sport right now.

Also this isn't new or secret - he taught a class at bangtao and told them to do exactly this https://t.co/gOfCT88F0r pic.twitter.com/e455JCN2FW — Josie Aldo (@MMAWretch) July 9, 2023

Contrary to the tweet, Khalil Coe was not an Olympian, but he is a highly accomplished amateur boxer nevertheless.

Alex Pereira sparring against an Olympic boxer in Brooklyn, New York.@AlexPereiraUFC | #UFC291 pic.twitter.com/BSIzVsrTus — Beyond Kickboxing (@Beyond_Kick) July 9, 2023

Dricus du Plessis proved his grappling was real deal this weekend! The d’arce plus elbow combination was sweet too.

ICYMI, Dricus used a tozi pass to smash through Whittaker's guard pic.twitter.com/ziwZydsalo — Jack Slack (@JackSlackMMA) July 10, 2023

I love this meme.

Izzy laying in bed thinking about how good his 26andme line was #UFC290 pic.twitter.com/8l66uVEJDn — Troy Robert (@Troy_robertt) July 9, 2023

The PFL event over the weekend featured a perfect cross-kick combination in an open stance engagement.

Francesco Nuzzi! ITS ALL OVER! HEAD KICK



Nuzzi advances to the Playoffs! #PFLBerlin pic.twitter.com/tcfFl9Xl65 — PFL Europe (@PFLEurope) July 8, 2023

I would rather let my ankles shatter than tap from back mount in an MMA fight.

Very rare to see someone finish a fight this way in MMA pic.twitter.com/FSt5gZcKXh — BJJotter (@JiujitsuOtter) July 9, 2023

WILD!

Knockout of the year contender secured.



Shinpei Kiyoshige with a crazy rolling thunder kick at KROSS×OVER earlier this month.#KROSSOVER pic.twitter.com/Sf7xI5wmBW — Beyond Kickboxing (@Beyond_Kick) July 10, 2023

Better than the home run derby?

