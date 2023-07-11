Joanna Jedrzejczyk had 2023 comeback in mind until injury nixed plans: ‘I will train forever and ever’

Joanna Jedrzejczyk may not be done fighting in mixed martial arts (MMA) after all.

It’s been just over one full year since Jedrzejczyk last stepped foot inside the Octagon. Immediately following her second round spinning back fist knockout loss to Zhang Weili at UFC 275, (watch highlights), Jedrzejczyk, 35, announced her retirement from the sport.

In Las Vegas for UFC 290 and International Fight Week this past weekend (July 8, 2023), Jedrzejczyk revealed at the UFC X Expo that she was gearing up for a comeback earlier this year.

“I was back to American Top Team in January because I was looking for a comeback,” Jedrzejczyk told Cageside Press. “But I had a really bad injury, since 2020, and it got bad, very bad. So I had to go through the surgery. I have to do physio for the next five to nine months to get back in shape, to get back to any sport.

“I don’t want to be a coach, but I see myself helping and training with them,” said concluded. “Because I will train forever and ever. I love this sport so much.”

The former UFC Strawweight champion, Jedrzejczyk, made history during her run, accumulating an undefeated 14-0 record and defending the title five times. Poland’s finest finished her career 16-5 and while she wound up with more losses than wins during her final seven appearances, Jedrzejczyk only lost to former, current, or future titleholders. Her last two victories came over perennial Strawweight contenders, Michelle Waterson and Tecia Torres.

In life after fighting, Jedrzejczyk has gotten into the coffee business and discovered a love for racing. She intends on getting back to her training later in 2023 and eventually competing in a big race.