Stamp Fairtex reveals massive pay bump with new contract: ‘I will make history’

Stamp Fairtex continues to grow in popularity around the world.

ONE Championship made its United States debut this past May 2023. The promotion introduced some of the top international talents on the roster at ONE Fight Night 10 in Denver, Co., including some of Thailand’s finest.

Top-ranked 115-pound Atomweight contender, Fairtex (10-2 in MMA, 64-17-5 in Muay Thai), got back on a winning streak at the event, scoring a vicious second-round body kick technical knockout against Alyse Anderson (watch highlights). As a result, Fairtex, 25, has earned herself a huge new contract ahead of her interim title tilt vs. Seo Hee Ham on Sept. 30, 2023.

“This fight, my purse is going to go up to 10 million baht ($285,000 USD),” Fairtex told South China Morning Post. “Yes, it’s so amazing, I will make history.

“Maybe I will buy some land, because in my mind I have planned a lot, and I will keep some money to build a big house,” she added.

Fairtex’s impressive new contract come after the recent news of her fellow Thai, Rodtang Jitmuangnon, was revealed to be making history for a Thai fighter, receiving $300,000 paydays going forward.

It wasn’t specified as to whether or not Fairtex’s contract was exclusive to her becoming champion against Ham. ONE Founder, Chatri Sityodtong, informed South China Morning Post when asked that Fairtex is going to “make a lot of money.”

For Fairtex, she’s already been a champion for ONE in Muay Thai as well as an MMA Grand Prix tournament winner. Despite all her achievements thus far, she’s most satisfied to be able to give back to her parents.

“I was so proud of myself. Now I can give to them,” Fairtex said. “Before I obviously couldn’t give that much money and sometimes my mum would jokingly be like, ‘Oh — 20 baht, 20 baht.’ But the purse sizes were so small, it was nothing.

“But now I’m making a significant amount of money and can help my parents and give to my parents, so it makes me feel so proud of myself,” she concluded.