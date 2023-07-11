Photos: Ripped Mark Zuckerberg trains with Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovski — ‘This is serious business!’

Fuel continues getting added to the Mark Zuckerberg vs. Elon Musk fire.

Alexander Volkanovski scored a fifth defense of his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Featherweight title against Yair Rodriguez at UFC 290 this past weekend (July 8, 2023). “The Great” put away his Mexican counterpart via ground-and-pound strikes in round three (watch highlights), proving once again why he’s arguably the best fighter on the planet.

Despite pointing out after the bout that he may need minor surgery before getting back in action, Volkanovski still found time to work with Zuckerberg alongside his teammate and fellow UFC champion, Israel Adesanya. Photos can be seen embedded above.

The photo postings from “Team Zuck” come shortly after Musk and company shared a group photo of himself with, Georges St-Pierre, John Danaher, and Lex Fridman.

No further traction toward a match up between the two billionaires has been (publicly) made since UFC President, Dana White, expressed his interest and willingness to make the fight a reality. If Zuckerberg and Musk were to fight, the UFC boss highlighted how it would be a special scenario in a variety of ways. Financially, it would likely be unlike anything the combat sports world had ever seen before, but it would also have to be an exhibition of sorts since both men are different weights and lack professional experience.

Never say never in MMA. Whether Zuckerberg and Musk ever do square off or not, one certainty is their affinities for the fight game.