Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou odds: Bookies open betting lines for Oct. 28 boxing match in Saudi Arabia

WBC heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury will collide with former UFC 265-pound titleholder Francis Ngannou on Sat., Oct. 28, 2023 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Not surprisingly, Fury opened as the -1000 (1/10) betting favorite over the underdog Ngannou, according to BetOnline.ag. “The Predator” is currently +600 (6/1) for their mid-fall affair.

“Riyadh Season 2023 is back for its fourth edition of world class experiences and live events, keeping its claim as one of the most anticipated entertainment seasons worldwide,” promoter Turki Alalshikh said in today’s release. “Following its opening ceremony, Riyadh Season 2023 will kick-off with an electrifying boxing match on October 28th, 2023. MMA and boxing audiences will witness the ultimate clash between two champions, Tyson Fury against Francis Ngannou. This face off will set a new standard for such an event.”

It seems not everyone shares Alalshikh’s enthusiasm.

The fight will take place in a regulation ring under standard boxing rules with ringside judges adopting the 10-point must system; however, WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman has yet to inform the media on whether or not Fury’s heavyweight title will be on the line, according to boxing insider Mike Coppinger. Additional rulesets and number of rounds have yet to be determined, but that information is expected shortly.

Fury (33-0-1, 24 KOs) was last seen finishing longtime rival Derek Chisora late last year in London. As for Ngannou (0-0, 0 KOs), he vacated his UFC heavyweight title earlier this year and signed with rival promotion PFL MMA. “The Predator” is expected to make his “Smart Cage” debut after the “Gypsy King” fight in early 2024.