Wanderlei Silva returns, battles Brazilian bodybuilder Felipe Franco in November

Concussions? What concussions?

Former UFC and PRIDE fighting sensation Wanderlei Silva will make his return to combat sports in November, when he boxes Brazilian bodybuilder Felipe Franco as part of the Attack Fight Show card in Brazil.

I guess that whole Congress thing didn't work out.

“After some time away from the ring, I’m back, but this time in a different sport: boxing,” Silva wrote on his Instagram page. “And it’s not any fight, my friends. I’ll be facing a great challenge, Felipe Franco, a renowned bodybuilder with strength yet to be known. I’m more than aware that it’s going to be a brutal fight, a battle of determination, strength and strategy.”

Silva’s son Thor will also throw hands in the Nov. 25 lineup.

The 47 year-old Silva has not competed since losing to longtime rival Quinton Jackson at Bellator 206 back in late 2018. “The Axe Murderer” was chased out of UFC after a long and contentious feud with the Las Vegas commission.

Expect more details on Attack Fight Show in the coming weeks.