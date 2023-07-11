EA Sports announces UFC 5 video game, fans demand inclusion of Joe Rogan

EA Sports, after several years, has finally announced the UFC 5 video game, which is scheduled to get a full reveal at some point in September. The last entry into the franchise, UFC 4, was released back on Aug. 14, 2020, with Jorge Masvidal and Israel Adesanya sharing the cover.

Fight fans on social media flooded the EA Sports page with demands for the upcoming release, including color commentary from longtime UFC mouthpiece Joe Rogan, who promotion president Dana White considers “the best ever.” UFC 4 featured play-by-play from Jon Anik and color from Daniel Cormier.

Unfortunately the decision came from Rogan, not EA Sports.

“He hasn’t been shy about saying this on his own podcast; like, he hates doing it,” Creative Director Brian Hayes told GameSpot back in 2020. “If you’re not a person that [can] mentally get into that space, then I can see how it could be a very, you know, challenging, potentially mind-numbing experience for a certain type of individual.”

Numb minds seem to be all the rage these days.

Fans were also calling for press conferences and face offs in career mode, as well as doctor stoppages and online walkouts. In addition, there have been demands for a PC version to complement the entries on PlayStation and Xbox, though we may have to wait until September to get more insight on those inclusions.

Stay tuned.