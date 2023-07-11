Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou heavyweight boxing bout booked for Oct. 28 in Saudi Arabia

UFC President Dana White was adamant that booking a “stupid” fight between Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou would be a “(expletive) waste of time, energy, and money.”

It appears the rich promoters in Riyadh do not concur.

Fury and Ngannou are booked to collide on Oct. 28 in Saudi Arabia, first reported by ESPN, in a professional boxing match that will serve as “The Predator’s” first foray into the “sweet science.”

“This guy is supposed to be the hardest puncher in the world, but let’s see how he reacts when he gets hit by big GK,” Fury said. “I’m looking forward to showing that the ‘Gypsy King’ is the greatest fighter of his generation. It’s gonna be a fight for the ages.”

For the ages? Probably not, but it could be a heavyweight version of Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor (yielding similar results).

Fury (33-0-1, 24 KOs) has put together a remarkable career that includes his continued reign as WBC heavyweight champion. “The Gypsy King” was last seen finishing longtime rival Derek Chisora late last year in London.

“My dream was always to box, and to box the best,” Ngannou said in a prepared statement. “After becoming the undisputed MMA Heavyweight Champion, this is my opportunity to make that dream come true and cement my position as the baddest man on the planet.”

Ngannou, two years older than Fury at 36, vacated his UFC heavyweight title earlier this year and signed with rival promotion PFL MMA, a deal that allows “The Predator” to box between fights. That said, his “Smart Cage” debut is not expected until early 2024.

Expect more details on the Fury vs. Ngannou fight card in the coming weeks.