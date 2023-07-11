New rankings! Alex Volkanovski ties Jon Jones, Dricus Du Plessis rockets to No. 1 after UFC 290

Reigning UFC featherweight kingpin Alex Volkanovski unified the 145-pound titles by stopping interim champion Yair Rodriguez in the UFC 290 pay-per-view (PPV) main event last weekend in Las Vegas. The victory was enough to send “The Great” into a tie with current heavyweight champion Jon Jones atop the promotion’s pound-for-pound rankings.

In addition, middleweight contender Dricus Du Plessis took over the No. 1 spot at 185 pounds following his destruction of former division champion Robert Whittaker. Elsewhere on the charts, newly-crowned 125-pound champion Alexandre Pantoja cracked the pound-for-pound Top 10 with his decision victory over ex-flyweight titleholder Brandon Moreno.

Here’s how UFC compiles its official rankings:

Rankings were generated by a voting panel made up of media members. The media members were asked to vote for who they feel are the top fighters in the UFC by weight-class and pound-for-pound. A fighter is only eligible to be voted on if they are in active status in the UFC. A fighter can appear in more than one weight division at a time. The champion and interim champion are considered to be in the top positions of their respective divisions and therefore are not eligible for voting by weight-class. However, the champions can be voted on for the pound-for-pound rankings.

Take a look at what the latest rankings field looks like courtesy of UFC.com. Note: (+/- = movement in rankings, T = tie, *NR = Not previously ranked).

MEN’S POUND-FOR-POUND

1. (T) Jon Jones

1. (T) Alexander Volkanovski

3. Islam Makhachev

4. Leon Edwards

5. Israel Adesanya

6. Aljamain Sterling

7. Charles Oliveira

8. Kamaru Usman

9. Alexandre Pantoja *NR

10. Jiri Prochazka +1

11. Alex Pereira -1

12. Max Holloway

13. Dustin Poirier

14. Jamahal Hill

15. Brandon Moreno -8

FLYWEIGHT

Champion: Alexandre Pantoja

1. Brandon Moreno -1

2. Deiveson Figueiredo -1

3. Amir Albazi

4. Brandon Royval

5. Kai Kara France

6. Matheus Nicolau

7. Alex Perez

8. Matt Schnell

9. Manel Kape

10. Tim Elliott

11. Muhammad Mokaev

12. Su Mudaerji +1

13. Tagir Ulanbekov -1

14. Steve Erceg

15. David Dvorak

BANTAMWEIGHT

Champion: Aljamain Sterling

1. Merab Dvalishvili

2. Sean O’Malley

3. Henry Cejudo

4. Cory Sandhagen

5. Petr Yan

6. Marlon Vera

7. Rob Font

8. Song Yadong

9. Dominick Cruz

10. Pedro Munhoz

11. Umar Nurmagomedov

12. Ricky Simon

13. Adrian Yanez

14. Chris Gutierrez

15. Jonathan Martinez

FEATHERWEIGHT

Champion: Alexander Volkanovski

1. Max Holloway +1

2. Yair Rodriguez -1

3. Brian Ortega

4. Arnold Allen

5. Ilia Topuria

6. Josh Emmett

7. Calvin Kattar

8. Chan Sung Jung

9. Giga Chikadze

10. Movsar Evloev

11. Sodiq Yusuff

12. Bryce Mitchell

13. Dan Ige

14. Edson Barboza

15. Alex Caceres

LIGHTWEIGHT

Champion: Islam Makhachev

1. Charles Oliveira

2. Dustin Poirier

3. Justin Gaethje

4. Beneil Dariush

5. Michael Chandler

6. Rafael Fiziev

7. Mateusz Gamrot

8. Arman Tsarukyan

9. Rafael dos Anjos

10. Dan Hooker +2

11. Grant Dawson -1

12. Jalin Turner -1

13. Renato Moicano

14. Damir Ismagulov

15. Matt Frevola

WELTERWEIGHT

Champion: Leon Edwards

1. Kamaru Usman

2. Colby Covington

3. Belal Muhammed

4. Khamzat Chimaev

5. Gilbert Burns

6. Shavkat Rakhmonov

7. Stephen Thompson

8. (T) Geoff Neal

8. (T) Sean Brady

10. Vicente Luque

11. Neil Magny

12. Michael Chiesa

13. Ian Machado Garry

14. Jack Della Maddalena

15. Michel Pereira

MIDDLEWEIGHT

Champion: Israel Adesanya

1. Dricus Du Plessis +4

2. Alex Pereira -1

3. Robert Whittaker -1

4. Jared Cannonier -1

5. Marvin Vettori -1

6. Sean Strickland +1

7. Paulo Costa -1

8. Derek Brunson

9. Roman Dolidze

10. Jack Hermansson

11. Brendan Allen

12. Kelvin Gastelum

13. Nassourdine Imavov

14. Andre Muniz

15. Chris Curtis

LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT

Champion: Jamahal Hill

1. Jiri Prochazka

2. Magomed Ankalaev

3. Jan Blachowicz

4. Aleksandar Rakic

5. (T) Nikita Krylov

5. (T) Johnny Walker

7. Anthony Smith

8. Volkan Oezdemir

9. Paul Craig

10. Ryan Spann

11. Azamat Murzakanov

12. Dominick Reyes

13. Khalil Rountree

14. Jim Crute

15. Dustin Jacoby

HEAVYWEIGHT

Champion: Jon Jones

1. Sergei Pavlovich

2. Ciryl Gane

3. Stipe Miocic

4. Curtis Blaydes

5. Tom Aspinall

6. Tai Tuivasa

7. Alexander Volkov

8. Serghei Spivac

9. Jailton Almeida

10. Marcin Tybura

11. Derrick Lewis

12. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

13. Alexandr Romanov

14. Chris Daukaus

15. Blagoy Ivanov

WOMEN’S POUND-FOR-POUND

1. Alexa Grasso

2. Valentina Shevchenko

3. Weili Zhang

4. Rose Namajunas

5. Julianna Pena

6. Carla Esparza

7. Erin Blanchfield

8. Jessica Andrade

9. Yan Xiaonan

10. Taila Santos

11. Manon Fiorot

12. Amanda Lemos

13. Raquel Pennington

14. Holly Holm

15. Tatiana Suarez

WOMEN’S STRAWWEIGHT

Champion: Zhang Weili

1. Carla Esparza

2. Rose Namajunas

3. Yan Xiaonan

4. Amanda Lemos

5. Jessica Andrade

6. Virna Jandiroba

7. Mackenzie Dern

8. Marina Rodriguez

9. Tecia Torres

10. Tatiana Suarez

11. Amanda Ribas

12. Luana Pinheiro

13. Michelle Waterson

14. Tabatha Ricci

15. Angela Hill

WOMEN’S FLYWEIGHT

Champion: Alexa Grasso

1. Valentina Shevchenko

2. Manon Fiorot

3. (T) Talia Santos

3. (T) Erin Blanchfield

5. Jessica Andrade

6. Katlyn Chookagian

7. Lauren Murphy

8. Maycee Barber

9. Jennifer Maia

10. Viviane Araújo

11. Amanda Ribas

12. Casey O’Neill

13. Andrea Lee

14. Tracy Cortez

15. Jasmine Jasudavicius

WOMEN’S BANTAMWEIGHT

Champion: VACANT

1. Julianna Pena

2. Raquel Pennington

3. Holly Holm

4. Ketlen Vieira

5. Irene Aldana

6. Pannie Kianzad

7. Yana Santos

8. Karol Rosa +1

9. Macy Chiasson -1

10. Mayra Bueno Silva

11. Miesha Tate

12. Julia Avila

13. Norma Dumont

14. Josiane Nunes

15. Chelsea Chandler

You can expect these rankings to change around this time next week, particularly in the women’s bantamweight division, following the UFC Vegas 77: “Holm vs. Bueno Silva” mixed martial arts (MMA) event on ESPN and ESPN+, which takes place this Sat. night (July 15, 2023) at APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada.

For much more on that upcoming fight card click here.