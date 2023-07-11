Event: Bellator x Rizin 2: “Pitbull vs. de Souza”

Date: Sat., July 29, 2023

Location: Super Saitama Arena in Saitama, Japan

How To Watch: Showtime (watch here)

Bellator x RIZIN 2 Main Event:

155 lbs.: Patricky Pitbull (24-11) vs Roberto de Souza (15-2) (Not AJ McKee)

Bellator x Rizin 2 Main Card (11 p.m ET):

125 lbs.: Kyoji Horiguchi (30-5) vs. Makoto Takashi (16-1-1) for inaugural Flyweight title

135 lbs.: Magomed Magomedov (14-2) vs. Danny Sabatello (19-3)

125 lbs.: Kana Watanabe (11-2-1) vs. Veta Arteaga (7-5)

170 lbs.: Andrey Koreshkov (25-4) vs. Lorenz Larkin (25-7)

Super Rizin 2 Main Card ( 2 a.m ET U-Next PPV):

135 lbs.: Bantamweight champion Kai Asakura (20-4) vs. Juan Archuleta (28-4)

154 lbs.: Patricio Pitbull (35-6) vs. Chihiro Suzuki (10-3-1)

145 lbs.: Mikuru Asakura (17-3-1) vs. Vugar Karamov (18-4) for vacant Featherweight title

105 lbs.: Atomweight champion Seika Izawa (10-0) vs. Claire Lopez (8-4)

155 lbs.: Tofiq Musayev (20-5) vs. Akira Okada (19-9-4)

185 lbs.: Daichi Abe (12-6) vs. Igor Tanabe (2-0)

135 lbs.: Kenta Takizawa (13-9) vs. Shinobu Ota (3-2)

125 lbs.: Yuki Ito (13-5) vs. Hiroya Kondo (8-10-1)

