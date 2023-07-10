Video: Drew Dober gets ‘empty’ nosebleed seats stolen at UFC 290, fails to intimidate well-trained thief

UFC lightweight contender Matt Frevola was in attendance for the UFC 290: “Volkanovski vs. Rodriguez” fight card last weekend in Las Vegas, but got dumped in the cheap seats and left for dead — which is not unusual for ranked fighters at major pay-per-view (PPV) events.

Just ask Josh Emmett.

Frevola, ever the opportunist, spotted a nearby pair of empty seats with a better view and decided to help himself, not realizing they already belonged to a fellow fighter and former lightweight opponent Drew Dober, looking rather snazzy in his UFC evening wear.

“So we’re coming down here, I was in the nosebleeds,” Frevola said. “I got my seats up here, I saw some empty seats, and guess whose seats I took?”

“Steamrolla stole my seats!” Dober said. “The only man I can’t talk shit to!”

Frevola, 33, stopped Dober by way of “wild” technical knockout when they went to war as part of the UFC 288 PPV event last May. It was the third straight win for “Steamrolla” but snapped a three-fight win streak for the 34 year-old Dober.

Both fighters remain unbooked at the time of this writing.