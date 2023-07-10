Dana White won’t censor racially-charged trash talk between Israel Adesanya, Dricus Du Plessis — ‘This is the fight business’

UFC trash talk is kind of like that old Guns N’ Roses song: My way, your way, anything goes tonight!

Reigning UFC middleweight kingpin Israel Adesanya stormed the Octagon at UFC 290 last weekend in Las Vegas to confront top contender Dricus Du Plessis, not long after “Stillknocks” finished former 185-pound champion Robert Whittaker to cement himself as the next division title challenger.

Adesanya, who already spent several weeks arguing with Du Plessis over their respective heritage, dropped half-dozen racial slurs during their “ugly” in-cage confrontation. Not surprisingly, fans on social media were divided over the remarks, as well as what should be considered fair game in the hurt business.

Don’t expect UFC President Dana White to give a sh*t.

“Okay. He’s black. Who gives a sh*t?” White said at the UFC 290 post-fight press conference (watch it here). “I could care less. This is the fight business. Israel Adesanya can say whatever he wants to say. Who gives a sh*t? Why? Are people bitching about that? Of course they are. Oh, f**king A ... too f**king bad.”

Adesanya and Du Plessis still have a long way to go before White will intervene.

The plan is to have Adesanya defend against Du Plessis in the UFC 293 pay-per-view (PPV) main event this September in Sydney, but that all depends on how much damage “Stillknocks” suffered (if any) in his Whittaker win last weekend in Las Vegas. Until then, enjoy several weeks of ugly trash talk on Twitter.

For more UFC 290 results and fallout click here.