A promotional post from one of Khamzat Chimaev’s coaches may have revealed the Chechen fighter’s next opponent ... and it’s not Kamaru Usman.

Usman spent the past week in Las Vegas for International Fight Week and during his promotional appearances he tried to resurrect a potential showdown with “Borz.” The two had agreed to fight on social media, but UFC president Dana White was never a big fan of the matchup. Something about Kamaru Usman being a welterweight and Khamzat Chimaev being banished to middleweight. And something about no catchweights.

Now it’s rumored that Jared Cannonier will be facing Khamzat Chimaev next, and Chimaev’s coaches just confirmed this in a recent Instagram story. Azamat “Ozzy” Dugulubgov posted a screenshot of himself “studying the next opponent for the Borz,” and he carefully blanked out the fighter in question on his computer screen.

But in this day and age, people can take the edge of a tree or a sign in the background and figure out what Starbucks you’re sitting in on the other side of the world. A Twitter user quickly decoded Dugulubgov’s picture to determine he was watching ... Jared Cannonier. We don’t agree with user ‘frontkicked’ that this makes the fight a lock, but you can’t deny their analysis that it’s Cannonier in the video.

Its official! Jared Cannonier vs Khamzat Chimaev for UFC 294. I was able to find out the exact moment posted on the Instagram story of Jalin Turner's coach that is supposed to be Khamzats opponent. You can see for yourself, but everything aligns even the short-term sponsors. pic.twitter.com/2OEJakP8z0 — Anderson Gold ️ (@frontkicked) July 9, 2023

As we said: nothing is official. But Khamzat Chimaev is set to return at UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi, and there’s a lot of smoke that implies he’ll be facing Cannonier next.

“Borz” hasn’t competed since September 2022 when he missed weight badly for a scheduled squash match against Nate Diaz. The situation required a wild last-minute shakeup of the entire card, ending with Diaz leaving the UFC on a win over Tony Ferguson. Khamzat squashed Kevin Holland instead, and maybe this extended break is just what a fighter gets when he completely borks a major UFC pay-per-view up.

There’s no apparent hard feelings past that, though. Dana White has insisted there’s no bad blood between him and Khamzat. The Abu Dhabi card is an extremely important one for the UFC, as they’re the partners that literally saved parent company Endeavor’s bacon during the pandemic by allowing the promotion to run on “Fight Island” during the COVID-19 pandemic. So in a way, it’s a vote of confidence in his star power that the UFC has packed Chimaev (and Islam Makhachev) away for the better part of 2023.