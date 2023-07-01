 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NSFW pic! Dana White shows off gnarly cut suffered by Elves Brener at UFC Vegas 76

By Dan Hiergesell
UFC Fight Night: Strickland v Magomedov Photo by Todd Lussier/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Elves Brener scored a huge upset TKO win over lightweight Guram Kutateladze earlier tonight (Sat., July 1, 2023) at UFC Vegas 76 live on ESPN/ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, but the Brazilian fighter suffered a gnarly cut in the process.

Brener was a sizable betting underdog coming into this fight, but he was able to take some control early with timely takedowns. That was until Kutateladze returned to his feet and started to land offense in bunches. Kutateladze would later end up in top control and sliced Brener up pretty good with hard elbows. Brener’s white hair started to turn blood red.

Brener would eventually score a memorable comeback and stop Kutateladze in the third round with a beautiful TKO. It was one of the biggest performances on the card and a victory for Brener that should boost his stock significantly in a stacked lightweight division.

After the fight, UFC president Dana White posted a video to Instagram stories showing off the cut Brener suffered by one of Kutateladze’s elbows. The video also showed the cut all stitched up. It was gnarly to say the least and an injury that produced a ton of blood on the “Prelims” undercard.

Check it out below (NSFW WARNING!!!):

