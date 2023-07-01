With UFC Vegas 76 a wrap after an exciting night (Sat., July 1, 2023) of fights on ESPN/ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, fight fans can now check out the post-fight press conference video above for all the best reaction and official bonus winners.

On a night that featured a main event clash between middleweight staple Sean Strickland and surging newcomer Abus Magomedov, a co-headliner featuring lightweight veterans Damir Ismagulov and Grant Dawson, and a welterweight scrap involving the battle-tested Max Griffin and the undefeated Michael Morales, there will be a lot to discuss now that the action has concluded.

The post-fight presser is scheduled to go LIVE at 10:00 p.m. ET. It will feature the biggest winners and losers from the card, as well as company President, Dana White.

