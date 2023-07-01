 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

UFC Vegas 76 bonuses: Sean Strickland banks $50K for main event shellacking

By Dan Hiergesell
/ new
UFC Fight Night: Strickland v Magomedov Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Sean Strickland captured his first knockout win since 2020 earlier tonight (Sat., July 1, 2023) at UFC Vegas 76 live on ESPN/ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when the middleweight veteran stopped dangerous challenger Abus Magomedov with a second-round TKO (watch the highlights HERE!).

The middleweight headliner wasn’t the only memorable fight of the night. UFC Vegas 76 produced a bunch of wild knockouts and impressive submissions. You can check them out below and let us know which one stood out the most:

  • Lightweight prospect Elves Brener scored a massive upset TKO finish over rising contender Guram Kutateladze (see HERE)
  • Joanderson Brito spoiled the short-notice Octagon debut of Westin Wilson with a brutal first-round TKO finish
  • The return of Kevin Lee was spoiled by a scary 55-second submission victory by streaking welterweight Rinat Fakhretdinov (highlights HERE)
  • Middleweight newcomer Nursulton Ruziboev scored a wild knockout finish over Brunno Ferreira just 77 seconds into the first round (watch HERE)
  • Benoit Saint Denis put the lightweight division on notice with an impressive first-round submission finish over Contender Series standout Ismael Bonfim

In order to sift through the action and see which fighters took home an extra $50,000, we take a closer look at the official UFC Vegas 76 post-fight bonus winners below:

  • Fight of the Night: Elves Brener vs. Guram Kutateladze
  • Performance of the Night: Sean Strickland
  • Performance of the Night: Nursulton Ruziboev

For complete UFC Vegas 76 results, coverage, and highlights click HERE.

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Mania Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Mania