Sean Strickland captured his first knockout win since 2020 earlier tonight (Sat., July 1, 2023) at UFC Vegas 76 live on ESPN/ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when the middleweight veteran stopped dangerous challenger Abus Magomedov with a second-round TKO (watch the highlights HERE!).
The middleweight headliner wasn’t the only memorable fight of the night. UFC Vegas 76 produced a bunch of wild knockouts and impressive submissions. You can check them out below and let us know which one stood out the most:
- Lightweight prospect Elves Brener scored a massive upset TKO finish over rising contender Guram Kutateladze (see HERE)
- Joanderson Brito spoiled the short-notice Octagon debut of Westin Wilson with a brutal first-round TKO finish
- The return of Kevin Lee was spoiled by a scary 55-second submission victory by streaking welterweight Rinat Fakhretdinov (highlights HERE)
- Middleweight newcomer Nursulton Ruziboev scored a wild knockout finish over Brunno Ferreira just 77 seconds into the first round (watch HERE)
- Benoit Saint Denis put the lightweight division on notice with an impressive first-round submission finish over Contender Series standout Ismael Bonfim
In order to sift through the action and see which fighters took home an extra $50,000, we take a closer look at the official UFC Vegas 76 post-fight bonus winners below:
- Fight of the Night: Elves Brener vs. Guram Kutateladze
- Performance of the Night: Sean Strickland
- Performance of the Night: Nursulton Ruziboev
For complete UFC Vegas 76 results, coverage, and highlights click HERE.
Loading comments...