Sean Strickland captured his first knockout win since 2020 earlier tonight (Sat., July 1, 2023) at UFC Vegas 76 live on ESPN/ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when the middleweight veteran stopped dangerous challenger Abus Magomedov with a second-round TKO (watch the highlights HERE!).

The middleweight headliner wasn’t the only memorable fight of the night. UFC Vegas 76 produced a bunch of wild knockouts and impressive submissions. You can check them out below and let us know which one stood out the most:

Lightweight prospect Elves Brener scored a massive upset TKO finish over rising contender Guram Kutateladze (see HERE)

Joanderson Brito spoiled the short-notice Octagon debut of Westin Wilson with a brutal first-round TKO finish

The return of Kevin Lee was spoiled by a scary 55-second submission victory by streaking welterweight Rinat Fakhretdinov (highlights HERE)

Middleweight newcomer Nursulton Ruziboev scored a wild knockout finish over Brunno Ferreira just 77 seconds into the first round (watch HERE)

Benoit Saint Denis put the lightweight division on notice with an impressive first-round submission finish over Contender Series standout Ismael Bonfim

In order to sift through the action and see which fighters took home an extra $50,000, we take a closer look at the official UFC Vegas 76 post-fight bonus winners below:

Fight of the Night: Elves Brener vs. Guram Kutateladze

Performance of the Night: Sean Strickland

Performance of the Night: Nursulton Ruziboev

For complete UFC Vegas 76 results, coverage, and highlights click HERE.