Nursulton Ruziboev turned in a memorable Octagon debut earlier tonight (Sat., July 1, 2023) at UFC Vegas 76 live on ESPN/ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when the top-flight finisher stopped highly-touted middleweight prospect, Brunno Ferreira, with a vicious knockout just 77 seconds into the first round.

At 6’5”, Ruziboev is a towering menace even for the 185-pound division. He’s also a dynamite finisher, having stopped 32 out of his 34 professional wins coming into his debut. Ferreira packs one of the hardest punches on the middleweight roster, but this was going to be a tough one.

In just over one minute Ruziboev was able to catch a kick from Ferreira and countered with a stuff right hand. “Hulk” fell to the ground in a heap and Ruziboev followed up with brutal ground-and-pound. The stoppage was imminent. It was brutal.

Ruziboev, 29, is now 35-8 as a professional fighter and pushes his current win streak to nine. This was one of the better debuts in recent memory and one that instantly puts “Black” on a short list of rising contenders to watch.

