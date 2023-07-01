 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Highlights! Joanderson Brito obliterates Octagon newcomer with vicious TKO | UFC Vegas 76

By Dan Hiergesell
/ new

Joanderson Brito delivered another brutal stoppage earlier tonight (Sat., July 1, 2023) at UFC Vegas 76 live on ESPN/ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, as the featherweight contender spoiled the Octagon debut of Westin Wilson with a nasty first-round TKO (punches).

LIVE! Stream UFC Vegas 76 On ESPN+

HIGH-STAKES MIDDLEWEIGHT MATCH! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns home to its APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Sat., July 1, 2023, headlined by top-seeded Middleweight contender, Sean Strickland (No. 7), locking horns with unranked Russian-born German finisher, Abus Magomedov. In UFC Vegas 76’s co-main event, Grant Dawson will battle former M-1 Global Lightweight champion, Damir Ismagulov, in a 155-pound bout between fringe Top 15 Lightweight contenders.

Don’t miss a single second of face-punching action!

Wilson tried to use his length to land some shots from range early on, but Brito’s explosiveness and quick footwork allowed him to moved inside and start landing heavy leather. Wilson was able to utilize his grappling skills during a transition to the ground and tried to lock up one of Brito’s legs. Brito remained calm and eventually defended long enough to launch powerful punches. Wilson’s head started to clang off the canvas and the referee was forced to step in.

Check out the final moments above courtesy of UFC/ESPN.

Brito, 28, is now 3-1 inside of the Octagon and has finished all three of those wins by knockout or submission. The Brazilian fighter looks to be a serious contender heading into the second half of 2023 even in a fully-stacked division like featherweight.

For complete UFC Vegas 76 results, coverage, and highlights click HERE.

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Mania Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Mania