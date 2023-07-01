Joanderson Brito delivered another brutal stoppage earlier tonight (Sat., July 1, 2023) at UFC Vegas 76 live on ESPN/ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, as the featherweight contender spoiled the Octagon debut of Westin Wilson with a nasty first-round TKO (punches).

Wilson tried to use his length to land some shots from range early on, but Brito’s explosiveness and quick footwork allowed him to moved inside and start landing heavy leather. Wilson was able to utilize his grappling skills during a transition to the ground and tried to lock up one of Brito’s legs. Brito remained calm and eventually defended long enough to launch powerful punches. Wilson’s head started to clang off the canvas and the referee was forced to step in.

Check out the final moments above courtesy of UFC/ESPN.

Brito, 28, is now 3-1 inside of the Octagon and has finished all three of those wins by knockout or submission. The Brazilian fighter looks to be a serious contender heading into the second half of 2023 even in a fully-stacked division like featherweight.

