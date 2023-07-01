A lightweight clash between Guram Kutateladze and Elves Brener turned into an absolute bloodbath earlier tonight (Sat., July 1, 2023) at UFC Vegas 76 live on ESPN/ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, ending with a massive upset TKO (punches) by the betting underdog Brener.

Brener was the largest underdog on the card, but you wouldn’t have known it by his early efforts. The talented lightweight scored some early takedowns and seemed to be a little stronger in the grappling exchanges. Kutateladze is a savage inside of the Octagon with no pause button so it was only a matter of time before he landed heavy shots. The training partner of Khamzat Chimaev delivered a flurry at the end of the first that nearly ended the fight.

Kutateladze came out with more offense on the feet in the second and began to turn Brener’s white hair into blood red. Brener proved to be tough as he battled back with his own offense to even the momentum heading into the third. Brener seemed to be the fresher fighter in the final frame and it showed. Kutateladze scored some nice knees in the clinch a few minutes in, but Brener eventually caught him with a short left hook that stunned Kutateladze. He stumbled backwards and Brener rushed in for the finishing touches.

Check out the final moments above courtesy of UFC/ESPN. Brener’s bloody face can be seen below:

A few battle scars for Elves Brener #UFCVegas76 pic.twitter.com/VHrjWka6Md — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 1, 2023

