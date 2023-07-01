 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Highlights! Sean Strickland delivers brutal TKO to end Abus Magomedov | UFC Vegas 76

By Dan Hiergesell
UFC Fight Night: Strickland v Magomedov Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Sean Strickland made easy work out of mysterious middleweight Abus Magomedov earlier tonight (Sat., July 1, 2023) at UFC Vegas 76 live on ESPN/ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when the UFC veteran ended the Russian fighter with a brutal second-round TKO (punches).

Magomedov’s UFC debut lasted just 19 seconds so fight fans didn’t what to make of his main event bid opposite Strickland. The middleweight prospect did very well in the first round and put Strickland in some trouble with forward kicks, leg kicks, and powerful hooks. Strickland hung in the pocket, though, and ate every shot.

The second round was a different story as Magomedov’s output over the first five minutes left him tired and stagnant. Strickland plodded forward with clean shots that backed the Russian up along the cage. Magomedov kept breathing heavy and looking at his corner before Strickland turned up the heat and delivered a huge knockdown. Strickland followed up with serious ground-and-pound that forced the referee’s hand.

It was an impressive performance for Strickland, who earns his first knockout win since stopping Brendan Allen back in 2020. Check out Strickland’s work below:

