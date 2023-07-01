One of the most brutal knockouts we've seen this year #LUX033 LIVE NOW on #UFCFIGHTPASS pic.twitter.com/dqiPwmvBdX

Fight fans were treated to one of the best knockouts of the year Friday night (June 30, 2023) at LUX Fight League 33 live on UFC Fight Pass from Puebla, Mexico, as welterweight prospect Raul Zaragoza delivered an epic walk-off stoppage over elder veteran, Jesus Wong.

This was a fun fight for as long as it lasted. Both welterweights were trying to impress during an appearance on UFC Fight Pass and they didn’t disappoint. However, Wong’s 36-year-old gas tank was bound to give him trouble and that’s exactly what happened midway through the second round.

Zaragoza’s punishment and offense started to pile up which left Wong exhausted along the cage. That’s when Zaragoza landed a barrage of strikes ending with a stiff jab that turned Wong’s lights off and sent him tumbling to the canvas. The damage was already done so Zaragoza was able to walk away like he just set off an explosion in an action movie.

Check out the finish in the above video player courtesy of UFC Fight Pass.

Zaragoza, who hails from Mexico, is now 3-0 as a member of the LUX Fight League roster. He was already coming off a second-round submission win this past December so this knockout win should be a good momentum builder heading into the second half of 2023.