The first Professional Fighters League (PFL) playoff event of 2023 has been booked as the promotion debuts in San Antonio, Tex., on Aug. 4 to stage the semifinal matchups in the featherweight and light heavyweight divisions.

PFL dropped an official announcement and press release on Friday.

Headlining the event will be a featherweight matchup between top-seeded veteran, Bubba Jenkins, and Jesus Pinedo. Jenkins is looking to advance to the PFL Featherweight Championship finals and capture his first title and million-dollar purse. Pinedo, on the other hand, is hoping to build off of his incredible upset stoppage over 2022 PFL Featherweight Champion Brendan Loughnane in early June.

Adding to the mix will be a co-main event clash featuring light heavyweight hopefuls, Josh Silveria and Ty Flores. Silveria is the top-seeded light heavyweight while Flores tries to make a name for himself after competing in the 2022 PFL Challenger Series.

Two additional playoff matchups will go down in San Antonio as featherweights, Gabriel Braga and Movlid Khaybulaev, battle it out for a chance to fight in the $1 million finale. Rounding out the playoff card will be a light heavyweight showdown between Marthin Hamlet and former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight Impa Kasanganay. Both fighters are looking to make their first PFL World Championship appearances.

“We are excited to kick off the 2023 PFL Playoffs in San Antonio at the Boeing Center at Tech Port,” said PFL President of Fighter Operations Ray Sefo. “This is what that the PFL athletes have worked for all season, a Playoff opportunity and the chance to advance to the PFL World Championship.”

Check out the official PFL: San Antonio fight card below:

ESPN Card

Bubba Jenkins vs. Jesus Pinedo

Josh Silveira vs. Ty Flores

Gabriel Braga vs. Movlid Khaybulaev

Marthin Hamlet vs. Impa Kasanganay

Elvin Espinoza vs. Keoni Diggs

ESPN+ Card