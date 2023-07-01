Sean Strickland vs. Abus Magomedov full fight video preview for UFC Vegas 76 main event

Longtime UFC middleweight veteran Sean Strickland (26-5) will throw hands with former PFL contender Abusupiyan Magomedov (25-4-1) in the UFC Vegas 76 main event TONIGHT (Sat., July 1, 2023) at the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Check out their fight video preview embedded above.

The 32 year-old “Tarzan” got back into the win column with a unanimous decision victory over Nassourdine Imavov at UFC Vegas 67 back in January and could stake his claim to the next 185-pound title shot with a dominant performance over “Abus.”

As for Magomedov, 32, he rebounded from a knockout loss in his final PFL fight to capture three straight wins — all finishes — including his Octagon debut over “Contender Series” graduate Dustin Stoltzfus as part of the UFC Paris fight card in Sept. 2022.

Strickland will be risking his No. 7 spot in the 185-pound rankings.

