When Henry Cejudo came up short opposite Aljamain Sterling at UFC 288 back in May, “The Messenger” made his path forward clear. The 36-year-old Bantamweight contender wasn’t going to return to retirement; he wanted to jump back into action as soon as possible. He immediately offered to replace the maybe-injured Sterling and fight Sean O’Malley in August.

That didn’t happen, but he did quickly book a fight against the highly ranked Marlon Vera in September that would’ve served as a worthy rebound. He’s recently been forced to withdraw from the “Chito” match up due to a shoulder injury, and Sterling did not miss the irony there, slamming Cejudo for his fake savagery.

Now, eagle-eyed fight fan Asghar has identified the moment Cejudo hurt himself or at least one of the times he aggravated his shoulder. In the clip above, Cejudo is analyzing Yair Rodriguez and demonstrating how he attacks from his back, showing off some innocuous hammer fists. In the middle of his demonstration, Cejudo’s stopped in his tracks by obvious pain and starts grabbing at his shoulder.

Hopefully, the Olympian can return to action before the end of the year.

Insomnia

One Championship’s Eddie Abasolo has very slick head movement, which is no easy task in Muay Thai.

Michael Chandler reacts to some of the recently leaked The Ultimate Fighter footage that is circulating around Twitter (there’s more easy-to-find spoilers if anyone is so inclined):

Looks like there are a few #tuf31 leaks happening…could be A.I. - so we aren’t sure if they are real…but what a wild concept; @TheNotoriousMMA being in a real altercation and coming out of retirement to fight again.. — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) June 30, 2023

#TUF31 LEAK



Shiii is getting chippy on the next episode of The ultimate fighter



Looks like Coach McGregor is tired of losing & bout handle things himself #TUF #UFC #MMA



pic.twitter.com/BzGncowb3u — Totally Blitzed Podcast (@Totally_Blitzed) June 30, 2023

Sean O’Malley buries Dillon Danis:

Sean O’Malley on Dillon Danis:



“If I had to pick one person in this world not to be, it would be Dillon Danis. I’d be like holy shit just put a bullet in my head. I do not want to be that guy.” pic.twitter.com/lCRonShIg5 — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) June 30, 2023

Two young Welterweights who are much better at delivering punishment than avoiding it — what could be better?

Chris Curtis wants a piece of Jack Della Maddalena.

Fuck it,my weight is still low. Let's do it https://t.co/99fuG0cjWi — Chris Curtis The Action Man (@Actionman513) June 30, 2023

Not all takedowns are built equal.

This is about as respectful as one can handle multiple aggressive idiots in a street scenario.

Slips, rips, and KO clips

This is just an unpleasant sequence of events for the fighter in the red gloves.

No time outs in MMA. Andrey Yalymov wins via KO in R3 and takes the belt home. pic.twitter.com/kCR8pBJX8R — Matysek (@Matysek88) June 30, 2023

Gudaev threw that first right hand like a fastball.

Ortsa Gudaev doesn't believe in the feeling out process. Just hunts down Ismail Kelemetov for the first round TKO #ACAYE37 pic.twitter.com/IqeK56K9hv — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) June 30, 2023

I feel like jumping switch knees from the open stance engagement like this aren’t common. Very cool!

