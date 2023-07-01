 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Midnight Mania! Eagle-eyed fight fan identifies the moment Henry Cejudo injures himself on camera?

Bringing you the weird and wild from the world of MMA each and every weeknight!

By Andrew Richardson
/ new

Welcome to Midnight Mania!

When Henry Cejudo came up short opposite Aljamain Sterling at UFC 288 back in May, “The Messenger” made his path forward clear. The 36-year-old Bantamweight contender wasn’t going to return to retirement; he wanted to jump back into action as soon as possible. He immediately offered to replace the maybe-injured Sterling and fight Sean O’Malley in August.

That didn’t happen, but he did quickly book a fight against the highly ranked Marlon Vera in September that would’ve served as a worthy rebound. He’s recently been forced to withdraw from the “Chito” match up due to a shoulder injury, and Sterling did not miss the irony there, slamming Cejudo for his fake savagery.

Now, eagle-eyed fight fan Asghar has identified the moment Cejudo hurt himself or at least one of the times he aggravated his shoulder. In the clip above, Cejudo is analyzing Yair Rodriguez and demonstrating how he attacks from his back, showing off some innocuous hammer fists. In the middle of his demonstration, Cejudo’s stopped in his tracks by obvious pain and starts grabbing at his shoulder.

Hopefully, the Olympian can return to action before the end of the year.

Insomnia

One Championship’s Eddie Abasolo has very slick head movement, which is no easy task in Muay Thai.

Michael Chandler reacts to some of the recently leaked The Ultimate Fighter footage that is circulating around Twitter (there’s more easy-to-find spoilers if anyone is so inclined):

Sean O’Malley buries Dillon Danis:

Two young Welterweights who are much better at delivering punishment than avoiding it — what could be better?

Chris Curtis wants a piece of Jack Della Maddalena.

Not all takedowns are built equal.

This is about as respectful as one can handle multiple aggressive idiots in a street scenario.

Slips, rips, and KO clips

This is just an unpleasant sequence of events for the fighter in the red gloves.

Gudaev threw that first right hand like a fastball.

I feel like jumping switch knees from the open stance engagement like this aren’t common. Very cool!

Random Land

A top-tier groomsmen.

Midnight Music: Mom pick #3!

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Mania Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Mania