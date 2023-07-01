Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to its APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada, for the UFC Vegas 76 mixed martial arts (MMA) event TONIGHT (Sat., July 1, 2023), streaming LIVE on ESPN and ESPN+. UFC Vegas 76 will be headlined by the 185-pound showdown between Top 5-ranked middleweight contender Sean Strickland and former PFL standout Abus Magomedov. Before that five-round clash of styles gets underway, lightweight veterans Grant Dawson and Damir Ismagulov collide in the UFC Vegas 76 co-main event. Elsewhere on the card, longtime welterweight contender Kevin Lee makes his return to the Octagon opposite once-beaten Russian “Gladiator” Rinat Fakhretdinov.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC Vegas 76 fight card below, starting with the ESPN/ESPN+ “Prelims” undercard bouts at 4 p.m. ET, followed by the ESPN/ESPN+ main card start time at 7 p.m. ET. Bet on all the UFC Vegas 76 action with our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook right here.

Keep in mind that we will also be the spot for the latest news, recaps, and post-fight analysis following “Strickland vs. Magomedov.” Without further delay, see below for the latest UFC Vegas 76 results. (Note: This will be updated from the bottom up; therefore, scroll toward the bottom for the latest detailed round-by-round action).

UFC VEGAS 75 QUICK RESULTS:

185 lbs.: Sean Strickland vs. Abus Magomedov

155 lbs.: Grant Dawson vs. Damir Ismagulov

170 lbs.: Max Griffin vs. Michael Morales

125 lbs.: Melissa Gatto vs. Ariane Lipski

155 lbs.: Ismael Bonfim vs. Benoit Saint-Denis

185 lbs.: Brunno Ferreira vs. Nursulton Ruziboev

170 lbs.: Kevin Lee vs. Rinat Fakhretdinov

145 lbs.: Joanderson Brito vs. Westin Wilson

135 lbs.: Karol Rosa vs. Yana Santos

155 lbs.: Elves Brener vs. Guram Kutateladze

125 lbs.: Luana Carolina vs. Ivana Petrovic

265 lbs.: Blagoy Ivanov vs. Alexandr Romanov

Related Kevin Lee Happy To Be Back In UFC

UFC VEGAS 75 LIVE PLAY-BY-PLAY:

185 lbs.: Sean Strickland vs. Abus Magomedov

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4:

Round 5:

Final result:

155 lbs.: Grant Dawson vs. Damir Ismagulov

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

170 lbs.: Max Griffin vs. Michael Morales

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

125 lbs.: Melissa Gatto vs. Ariane Lipski

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

155 lbs.: Ismael Bonfim vs. Benoit Saint-Denis

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

185 lbs.: Brunno Ferreira vs. Nursulton Ruziboev

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

170 lbs.: Kevin Lee vs. Rinat Fakhretdinov

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

145 lbs.: Joanderson Brito vs. Westin Wilson

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

135 lbs.: Karol Rosa vs. Yana Santos

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

155 lbs.: Elves Brener vs. Guram Kutateladze

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

125 lbs.: Luana Carolina vs. Ivana Petrovic

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

265 lbs.: Blagoy Ivanov vs. Alexandr Romanov

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result: