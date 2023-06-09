Conor McGregor was in full form earlier tonight (Fri., June 9, 2023) during a visit to Game 4 of the NBA Finals in Miami, Fla., as the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) superstar eventually punched out the Miami Heat mascot at center court.

McGregor has been out and about quite a bit since finally recovering from a badly broken leg in his trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier two years ago. The former UFC double champion has been busy filming Hollywood movies, coaching The Ultimate Fighter (TUF), and making guest appearances inside of the bare knuckle boxing ring.

On Friday night, McGregor was in Miami and stopped by Game 4 of the NBA Finals. It was a pivotal matchup for the hometown Heat as they trailed the Denver Nuggets 2-1 in the series. McGregor doesn’t seem like the biggest hoops fan, but he’s been known to shoot a mean basketball.

After showing up in a ridiculous red outfit that looked like something Santa Claus would wear to a night club McGregor was called onto the court. “Notorious” eventually mixed it up with the Miami Heat mascot — known as “Burnie’” — and destroyed him with a nasty left hand. McGregor followed that up with another left and then finally stepped away.

You can check out the knockout blow in the above video player and some more footage of McGregor below:

Miami McGregor in the house for Game 4 of the #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/naZv5E1unT — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) June 10, 2023

As of now, McGregor is expected to return to the Octagon later this year against fellow TUF coach and lightweight contender, Michael Chandler. However, with TUF ratings lower than expected it’s possible that UFC and McGregor decide to pass over Chandler for another opponent.

Maybe a rematch with “Burnie?”