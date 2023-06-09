Valentina Shevchenko had to shut down a fan looking for some digits earlier tonight (Fri., June 9, 2023) during the UFC 30th Anniversary Q&A from Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

The former UFC women’s flyweight champion was joined by former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Julianna Pena, current UFC featherweight Charles Jourdain, and former Canadian MMA fighter and UFC veteran John Alessio. Shevchenko answered questions alongside her fellow fighters for about 45 minutes.

Along the way there was one thirsty fan who stepped up to the microphone and took his shot. He proceeded to ask Shevchenko two questions in effort to land her phone number and meet “Bullet” after the show. Shevchenko is likely way out of this dude’s league and took little time to thank the fan and shut his hopes down.

Check out the full UFC 30th Anniversary Q&A above courtesy of UFC and Shevchenko’s hilarious exchange with the fan below:

“One, are you single?” asked the fan. “Two, do you want my number?”

“Thank you,” said Shevchenko. “I am single and I am not sure about the number.”

“That’s not a no,” added the fan.

Shevchenko will also be in Vancouver this weekend for UFC 289 to see former foe, Amanda Nunes, defend her UFC women’s bantamweight title against Mexican contender, Irene Aldana. If “Lioness” is able to take out Aldana the promotion may look to bring Shevchenko back up to 135 pounds to fight Nunes in a trilogy (Nunes is up 2-0).

On the flip side, Shevchenko could opt in for a rematch with current UFC women’s flyweight champion, Alexa Grasso. Remember, Grasso snapped Shevchenko’s nine-fight flyweight win streak at UFC 285 earlier this year with an upset submission (watch HERE).

